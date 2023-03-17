Connect with us

Movin’ On Up: Florida Panthers Creep Closer to Playoff Spot

Published

6 hours ago

on

Florida panthers playoff

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers, no matter how things looked early in the first period, were not going to lose to the Montreal Canadiens. Not with their playoff hopes seemingly on the line.

While Thursday night was not a ‘must-win’ game by any means, it certainly was a ‘better-win’ game.

Montreal may have snuck out of Pittsburgh with a nice win Tuesday but the Panthers could not afford to let the Habs do the same in Sunrise.

And they did not.

It was a wild game in Sunrise with the Panthers setting a franchise record for goals in a single period as they end up rolling to a 9-5 win.

Florida, by virtue of the Pittsburgh Penguins losing the Rangers and the Islanders having the night off, pulled within three points of both teams for one of the final two wild card spots in the Eastern Conference.

The Panthers have 14 games remaining and have 75 points.

They probably need 20 more points out of the 28 which are on the table to make the playoffs.

Pittsburgh has now lost two straight games and is even with Florida in games played; the Islanders have played two more games than the Panthers.

There is less than a month left in this season.

Game on.

The Florida Panthers set a franchise record for goals in a single period on Thursday as they put up seven on the Canadiens in the opening frame.

Florida and Montreal combined for 10 goals in the opening period as the Panthers ended up a goal shy of setting a team record for most goals in a single game.

‘We Still Want 10’ should be the new chant in Sunrise.

Great postgame stuff from Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk and especially Sergei Bobrovsky.

He was pretty candid after a rough start to his night, but he was pretty funny as well. We expect Bob will have a big night tomorrow against the Debils.

By losing on Thursday night at the Garden, the Pittsburgh Penguins hopes to finish third in the Metro are all but done.

They will have to settle for, at best, one of the wild card spots.

Jon Baldwin

You are correct George, that Sun Sentinel write up was outstanding!

