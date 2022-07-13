Connect with us

Florida Panthers

NHL Free Agency: Florida Panthers Sign Nick Cousins

Published

11 hours ago

on

Nick cousins
Nick Cousins of the Nashville Predators is seen during a game against the Calgary Flames on April 19. — AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

The Florida Panthers added a second player to a bargain contract Thursday when Nick Cousins signed on with a two-year deal worth $1.1 million annually per Frank Seravalli.

The Panthers added former Ottawa center Colin White earlier in the day.

Cousins, 28, was a third-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers back in 2011 and has played 444 NHL games over part of eight seasons with Philadelphia, Arizona, Montreal, Vegas and Nashville.

He spent the past two seasons with the Preds, scoring nine goals with 22 points in 68 games.

With Noel Acciari off to the St. Louis Blues, the Panthers appear to have found a replacement for a bottom-six role next season.

Florida has lost four players in free agency so far with Acciari, Claude Giroux (Ottawa), Mason Marchment (Dallas) and Ben Chiarot (Detroit) moving on from the cap-strapped Panthers.

This is a breaking story and will be updated throughout the afternoon.

