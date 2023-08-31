Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers Open With Seven Games on National TV

Published

5 hours ago

on

Florida panthers

Funny what a little playoff success will do, eh? When it comes to the Florida Panthers, it means a whole lot more national exposure.

The Panthers are used to being left off the national television schedule but that is not the case this season as seven of their games will be broadcast by TNT, ESPN or ABC.

Another five will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Bally Sports Florida and Sun will broadcast the remainder of the Panthers’ schedule although the national outlets could choose more games as the season goes along.

Last year, the Panthers had two games make the initial TNT schedule with none on ESPN or ABC; two years ago, they had none outside of streaming games before TNT added some games in the second half.

Making it to the Stanley Cup Final last season and having an exciting team has made the Panthers much more attractive to the networks.

TNT will pick up games against Washington, Boston, Dallas and Pittsburgh; ABC will televise games against the Rangers and Boston with ESPN taking a game against Toronto.

The March 23rd game against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden will be a Saturday night primetime game on ABC.

Again, more could come depending on how the Panthers are situated in the second half of the season.

Here are the games scheduled for national telecasts. As has been the case the past two seasons, the ESPN+/Hulu games are not available on linear television and must be streamed with a subscription.

FLORIDA PANTHERS NON-BALLY’S 2023-24 GAMES

Nov. 8: at Washington (TNT), 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 14: at San Jose (ESPN+/Hulu), 10:30 p.m.
Nov. 22: Boston (TNT), 7 p.m.
Dec. 6: Dallas (TNT), 7 p.m.
Feb. 14: at Pittsburgh (TNT), 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 27: Buffalo (ESPN+/Hulu), 7 p.m.
Mar. 16: Tampa Bay (ESPN+/Hulu), 6 p.m.
Mar. 21: Nashville (ESPN+/Hulu), 7:30 p.m.
Mar. 23: at New York Rangers (ABC), 8 p.m.
Ap. 6: at Boston (ABC), 3:30 p.m.
Ap. 11: Columbus (ESPN+/Hulu), 7:30 p.m.
Ap. 16: Toronto (ESPN), 7:30 p.m.

surveyjay

Finally, a little respect. Just a little, but its a good start.

0
Reply
Rixcster

Great start! Thanks George

0
Reply

