FHN Today: Florida Panthers Play Devils, Again

The Florida Panthers are back in town tonight as the New Jersey Devils visit Sunrise.

Did we not just go through this?

Oh yeah, the Panthers previous win came against the Devils, oh, just five days ago.

Florida played a strong game in that one, taking a 1-0 lead in the first period before Sasha Barkov was chopped down by Nico Hirschier.

Florida went on to score twice in the second and won 4-2.

Although Saturday was Florida’s first against former coach Andrew Brunette, tonight is his return to Sunrise with the Panthers planning on honoring him.

Brunette, who joined Joel Quenneville’s staff in 2019, finished second in voting for the Jack Adams Award as Florida’s interim head coach as the Panthers won the Presidents’ Trophy.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The cap-strapped Panthers will have a little more breathing room as it appears Patric Hornqvist will not be returning to the lineup any time soon after sustaining his second concussion this season.

— It took Sam Reinhart a while to get warmed up this season but he is on absolute fire right now.

Reinhart goes into tonight’s game agains the Devils with five goals and eight points in his past four games.

— Monday night postgame reactions from Paul Maurice, Carter Verhaeghe and Matt Kiersted is up on the FHN YouTube Channel.

Check out all of our FHN videos RIGHT HERE or just click on the videos below and enjoy them whenever you want.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Detroit Red Wings look like a much-improved team but their current six-game losing streak matches the longest one they suffered through last season.

— The Pittsburgh Penguins overcame a slow start to beat the Rangers.

— The Philadelphia Flyers finally beat the Blue Jackets after losing the first two games against them this season.

— Is the NHL making an example out of Tomas Hertl? The San Jose Sharks forward talks about his suspension.

— The Washington Capitals are certainly feeling the loss to T.J. Oshie.

— The New York Islanders are finally heading east with a game at the Garden against the Rangers before the Panthers come to town on Friday.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

NEW JERSEY DEVILS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS