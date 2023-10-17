Florida Panthers Send Samoskevich to AHL, Recall Lockwood

Less than a week after making his NHL debut with the Florida Panthers, Mackie Samoskevich is headed to the minors.

On Tuesday, the Panthers sent the rookie forward to the Charlotte Checkers and replaced him on the roster with William Lockwood.

It was a swap of former Michigan Wolverines.

Lockwood, 26, has 28 games in the NHL with Vancouver and signed a two-way contract with the Panthers this offseason after spending most of last season in the AHL.

In his first two games with the Checkers, Lockwood has two goals and three points.

Samoskevich was Florida’s first-round pick in 2021 and played in his first NHL game last Thursday in Minnesota following a strong showing in development camp, the rookie showcase as well as the preseason.

He played in Florida’s first two games but was a healthy scratch on Monday as fellow rookie Justin Sourdif made his NHL debut.

Samoskevich averaged over 14:40 in his two games — thus far — with the Panthers.

Lockwood also had a strong camp with the Panthers and scored a goal with three points in four preseason games before being sent to Charlotte.

Both players involved in Tuesday’s roster moves played at Michigan: Samoskevich from 2021-23; Lockwood played in Ann Arbor from 2016-20.

The Panthers had Tuesday off but return to practice on Wednesday with their home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

PANTHERS ON DECK

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS