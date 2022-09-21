WATCH: The Florida Panthers Report to Camp for Media Day

CORAL SPRINGS — The Florida Panthers were back on the ice Wednesday although their first practice of training camp will come Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, players reported for their physicals and to do media events at the IceDen including doing their photo and video shoots for Bally Sports as well as in-house game presentation.

A number of players — as well as new coach Paul Maurice — spoke to the gathered media.

Panthers Hockey is Back!

Aside from Maurice, Florida players who spoke included captain Sasha Barkov, Aaron Ekblad, Sergei Bobrovsky, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart and Marc Staal.

We will have plenty more stories from today’s event first thing in the morning.

The Panthers have 56 players on their camp roster (including the injured Anthony Duclair) with 31 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goaltenders.

The Panthers will practice for the first time this season Thursday at 9 a.m. with the second group expected to hit the ice around noon.