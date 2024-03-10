Florida Panthers
Friends? Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames Do Not Look It
With the frequency of players changing teams in recent seasons, it is not unusual for friends to be on-ice opponents. The Florida Panthers are no different.
Often, visiting players meet former teammates for dinner on the night before a game.
Once the puck is dropped, friendships end.
Such was the case Saturday, as this hockey phenomenon was never more apparent when the Panthers played host to a few of their friends with the Calgary Flames.
The rosters included seven players who previously played for the opposing team.
Dryden Hunt and Jacob Markstrom have been away so long that they are not acquainted with the current Florida roster.
On the other hand, Jonathan Huberdeau and McKenzie Weegar are probably still seething from their 2022 trade, especially seeing how successful the Panthers have been since they left.
Matthew Tkachuk exceeded what Florida fans hoped for since coming here in that blockbuster trade.
Sam Bennett and Ryan Lomberg are former Flames who found new life in Florida.
So, what was everybody so mad about Saturday?
In the second period of a game the Panthers won 5-1, after play resumed following a Bennett deflection that put the Panthers up two, two former teammates and typically peaceful players — Huberdeau and Carter Verhaeghe — started laying lumber to each other near the Calgary net.
The pleasantries started with some pushing and shoving near center ice.
Huberdeau was seething while Verhaeghe laughed it off, which probably ticked him off even more.
Huberdeau did not endear himself to his former mates in the third period when he whacked a loose puck past Anthony Stolarz after the whistle had blown the play dead, drawing another round of niceties.
This peccadillo by Huberdeau resulted in a wrestling match with all the principals in the big trade – Huberdeau, Weegar and Tkachuk, as well as Bennett, who always has a way of being part of the action.
Perhaps Huberdeau was upset because he was an eyewitness to Aaron Ekblad surpassing him for the second-most games played in franchise history?
Although he and Weegar have been playing well of late, as has the entire Calgary team, they should have been upset that their misplays led to the first two Florida goals.
Huberdeau and Weegar did not feel welcome on the ice where they had been so valuable to the Panthers.
On general principle, Lomberg took a swing at Brayden Pachel after being dumped to the ice by Hunt.
Later, Lomberg and Hunt did some jawing but were separated by the officials before anything serious started.
A closer look at the stats revealed that former Flames Tkachuk, Lomberg, and Bennett led all Panthers’ forwards in hits with more than three hits apiece.
Not to be denied, Weegar was one of three Flames with five hits.
The expression ‘familiarity breeds contempt’ was never intended for hockey.
Only, it may have been apropos on Saturday.
ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ DALLAS STARS
- When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: AmericanAirlines Center, Dallas
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida/ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Last Season: Dallas won 2-0
- This Season (Panthers Lead 1-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Stars 4 (Dec. 6). At Dallas: Tuesday.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 25-21-2, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday @ Carolina, 7 p.m.
Rewatched the game and the events leading up to the scrum and it’s a bunch of nothing. Huby hits Carter in the back and he repays the favor and before you know it, they are entangled. I think it has a lot more to do with Huby’s frustration associated with being the odd man out and traded from Florida. I’m sure he misses a lot of the guys and the locker room. He has to be frustrated by his overall lack of production since being traded in light of all the success Tkachuk has had. His team was also losing… Read more »
I agree.
I agree but think there is more to it. The Flames had been hot and are still pushing (barely) for the playoffs, Huby and Weegs gave up pucks that lead to goals, and the Cats are always physical and provoke scrums. As great as Huby was here, especially under coach Q, I don’t think he would fit in the Maurice system. Weegar on the other hand would have been perfect and has excelled in Calgary.
Definitely agree – Huby is not a physical player and would not do well in this system, I remember the year we won President’s Trophy, Huby was invisible in the playoffs. He was dominated and didn’t play the puck well in the corners at all. It was very obvious; like he didn’t seem to try at all. Lights out in the season; invisible when play tightens and the play is more physical.
A Huberdeau contract extension was always going to be a difficult contract for Bill Zito, because in my view he had set a ‘pecking order’ for the Panthers team with Barkov’s deal. Huby, being 2 years+ older, was never going to sniff 8 years x 10M here. Weegar as well, was going to seek more $ / term than the Panthers would be willing to pay. When Tkachuk became available, rightly so, Mr. Z jumped! #11 and #52 ultimately got paid by Calgary, arguably overpaid. But the bitterness of seeing what’s happening here as a result, and not having a… Read more »
Huby would have taken less to be here because of taxes alone. Weegar signed for 6.25M in Calgary, and unlike Huberdeau, is not overpaid the way he is playing. We didn’t have the cap to sign both, and Zito may have been backed in to signing Huby and losing Weegar without the trade. Huby especially was proud to be a Panther and did everything to be a lifer, including coming second only to Mcdavid in scoring. Yes, he deserved to be a part of this and was blinded and crushed by the trade. There is no sugar coating it, but… Read more »
All very true. He is a good guy. It’s too bad his price tag outweighs his talent when it comes to our system under Maurice. It was definitely the move that I think pushed us from being a talented team to a Stanley Cup contending team. And I think Huby’s emotion yesterday was a pot boiling over from the entire situation. He was way too angry over that Carter cross check, that Huby actually started. I think the scoreboard, the fact his play (poorly) yesterday and the build up of resentment all finally came out. There were no hugs and… Read more »
Completely agree.