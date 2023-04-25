Connect with us

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Injury Updates for the Boston Bruins Before Game 5

Published

4 hours ago

on

Boston bruins

The Boston Bruins could have captain Patrice Bergeron back in the lineup on Wednesday when they play host to the Florida Panthers in Game 5.

Bergeron has not played in the series after aggravating an upper-body concern in the final regular season game in Montreal.

He is expected to be back at Boston’s workout on Tuesday.

“We’re fortunate (Bergeron) will join us for practice,” said Boston GM Don Sweeney per Boston Hockey Now. “Then we’ll gauge his progression and go from there. As everybody knows, it’s day to day and we’ll see how he is when he integrates into other guys on the ice besides just himself.”

The news is not as good for David Krejci who missed the two games in South Florida and will not practice today.

Even with Boston missing two of their top centers, the Panthers have not been able to take advantage.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Florida Panthers have dug themselves into another deep hole, but this time, their season will come to an end with another loss.

A number of teams have rallied from being down 3-1 in series before — the Rangers did it last year — and the Panthers would like to join the club.

NHL NEWS/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Toronto Maple Leafs looked down-and-out in Game 4 in Tampa Bay on Monday night but stormed back for a big overtime win.

The Lightning now find itself down 3-1 in that series.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1
BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)
GAME 5 (Boston Leads 3-1)

Related Topics:
Tom

It is just cliche excuse after excuse… from the owners on down!!! Dale Tallon’s core of Ekblad, Barkov, and Bob have done NOTHING and actually play worse in the playoffs. This “core” has been broken, through no fault of their own… this is on the owners. These players have NO stability, and it shows in their inconsistent play on the ice (especially in big moments like the playoffs). They have been mis-handled. I would see what we could get for them in the offseason, for sure. We could eat half of Bob’s salary, and throw in Ekblad as a sweetener.… Read more »

