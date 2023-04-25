2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Injury Updates for the Boston Bruins Before Game 5
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
The Boston Bruins could have captain Patrice Bergeron back in the lineup on Wednesday when they play host to the Florida Panthers in Game 5.
Bergeron has not played in the series after aggravating an upper-body concern in the final regular season game in Montreal.
He is expected to be back at Boston’s workout on Tuesday.
“We’re fortunate (Bergeron) will join us for practice,” said Boston GM Don Sweeney per Boston Hockey Now. “Then we’ll gauge his progression and go from there. As everybody knows, it’s day to day and we’ll see how he is when he integrates into other guys on the ice besides just himself.”
The news is not as good for David Krejci who missed the two games in South Florida and will not practice today.
Even with Boston missing two of their top centers, the Panthers have not been able to take advantage.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
The Florida Panthers have dug themselves into another deep hole, but this time, their season will come to an end with another loss.
A number of teams have rallied from being down 3-1 in series before — the Rangers did it last year — and the Panthers would like to join the club.
- If the Panthers are going to get back in this series, they are going to have to do a much better job of getting in front to help out their goalie — whomever that may be.
- Matthew Tkachuk got hit with a $5,000 fine — and Garnet Hathaway responds.
- Not many Boston fans knew who Ryan Lomberg was when this first-round playoff series started, but they certainly know who he is now. Lomberg has become Public Enemy No. 1 in Boston over the past week.
- With Aaron Ekblad and Josh Mahura out of the game and Brandon Montour ejected, the Panthers were down to three defensemen at the end of Game 3. While Ekblad skated and looked good Saturday, the team still called up Lucas Carlsson from AHL Charlotte.
- Carlsson, if you have not noticed, has been lighting it up for the Checkers this season as he helped lead them to a playoff series victory over Lehigh Valley last week.
- The Panthers are waiting for Sasha Barkov to break out offensively, but he is doing a lot of good things for Florida this series.
- This playoff series between the Panthers and Bruins has gotten physical and it has also gotten pretty personal at least when it came to the barbs being tossed by Matthew Tkachuk late in the third period on Wednesday night.
- A ton of video from the past few days is up on the FHN YouTube Channel including postgame reaction from Paul Maurice, Radko Gudas, Sasha Barkov and Sergei Bobrovsky.
- To see all the videos, you can click the embedded videos below or head directly to the FHN YouTube Channel RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place. If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.
NHL NEWS/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
The Toronto Maple Leafs looked down-and-out in Game 4 in Tampa Bay on Monday night but stormed back for a big overtime win.
The Lightning now find itself down 3-1 in that series.
- The Kraken pull even in its series with the Colorado Avalanche.
- The Edmonton Oilers have a goalie decision to make after Jack Campbell comes in and saves the day as they tie up the series against the Los Angeles Kings.
- The New Jersey Devils have stormed back in their series with the Rangers.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1
BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)
GAME 5 (Boston Leads 3-1)
- When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Boston Garden
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Regular Season Series (Tied 2-2): @Boston 5, Florida 3 (Oct. 17); @Florida 5, Boston 2 (Nov. 23); @Boston 7, Florida 3 (Dec. 19); @Florida 4, Boston 3 OT (Jan. 28)
- Last Season: Boston won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 60-38-6, 6 ties
- Playoff History (Florida leads 1-0): Panthers 4-1, 1996 (first round)
- First Round Schedule — Game 1: @Boston 3, Florida 1; Game 2: Florida 6, @Boston 3; Game 3: Boston 4, @Florida 2; Game 4: @Florida, Sunday; Game 5: at Boston, Wednesday, 7 (BSF, ESPN); Game 6*: at Florida, Friday; Game 7*: at Boston, Sunday, April 30. (*) — If Necessary.
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
It is just cliche excuse after excuse… from the owners on down!!! Dale Tallon’s core of Ekblad, Barkov, and Bob have done NOTHING and actually play worse in the playoffs. This “core” has been broken, through no fault of their own… this is on the owners. These players have NO stability, and it shows in their inconsistent play on the ice (especially in big moments like the playoffs). They have been mis-handled. I would see what we could get for them in the offseason, for sure. We could eat half of Bob’s salary, and throw in Ekblad as a sweetener.… Read more »