Knocked Out: Florida Panthers 6, Arizona Coyotes 2

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers and Arizona Coyotes started their game with a pair of fights on Wednesday night.

Then things got lopsided.

Florida scored three goals in the first period and rolled to a 6-2 win over the Coyotes to snap a four-game losing streak at home.

The Panthers (29-14-4) have won two straight and will play their final two games before the All-Star break on the road starting Friday in Pittsburgh.

In the game, Paul Maurice coached in his 1,813th game which places him second all-time in NHL history behind Scotty Bowman (2,141).

Aaron Ekblad also played in his 655th game — all with the Panthers — to put him third all-time as he surpassed Stephen Weiss.

Ekblad now only trails Jonathan Huberdeau and Sasha Barkov for most games in franchise history. He will probably get to second this season.

In the game, Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and had an assist; Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell each had a goal and assist with Carter Verhaeghe getting three assists.

Barkov, playing in his first game after missing the past three, had an assist.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Coyotes 0 (1:53, 1st): Matthew Tkachuk threw up a desperation shot from the side wall — and somehow beats Karel Vejmelka . It would be that kind of night for the Arizona goalie.

threw up a desperation shot from the side wall — and somehow beats . It would be that kind of night for the Arizona goalie. Panthers 2, Coyotes 0 (8:44, 1st PP): Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart team up, again, from the goal cage to the slot on the power play. That’s 10 of 11 games with a goal for Reinhart — and another multi-point night for TKA.

Tkachuk and team up, again, from the goal cage to the slot on the power play. That’s 10 of 11 games with a goal for Reinhart — and another multi-point night for TKA. Panthers 3, Coyotes 0 (9:01, 1st): Sam Bennett gets in on the action, scoring on a breakaway after pulling in a slick feed from Carter Verhaeghe .

gets in on the action, scoring on a breakaway after pulling in a slick feed from . Panthers 4, Coyotes 0 (4:13, 2nd): Tkachuk gets another one, this time off a wrister from the right circle.

Tkachuk gets another one, this time off a wrister from the right circle. Panthers 5, Coyotes 0 (18:17, 2nd): Arizona showed signs of life in the second — but Anton Lundell snuffed them out by scoring on a 2-on-1 with Reinhart.

Arizona showed signs of life in the second — but snuffed them out by scoring on a 2-on-1 with Reinhart. Panthers 6, Coyotes 0 (2:27, 3rd): Seconds after Sergei Bobrovsky stoned Nick Bjugstad, Kevin Stenlund found Jonah Gadjovich crashing the net. It’s Gadjovich’s first as a member of the Panthers.

Seconds after stoned found crashing the net. It’s Gadjovich’s first as a member of the Panthers. Panthers 6, Coyotes 1 (3:25, 3rd PP): Dylan Guenther is all alone in the left circle and fires one above Bobrovsky’s shoulder to get the Coyotes on the board.

is all alone in the left circle and fires one above Bobrovsky’s shoulder to get the Coyotes on the board. Panthers 6, Coyotes 2 (16:58, 3rd): Logan Cooley taps in a pass from Guenther to give Arizona a second goal.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida

2. Sam Reinhart, Florida

3. Carter Verhaeghe, Florida

