Ludovic Waeber Shines in Prep for Florida Panthers Training Camp

ESTERO, Fla. — Although unofficial, Ludovic Waeber’s first start with the Florida Panthers did not get off to a spectacular start.

In fact, just under 90 seconds in on Saturday night and Waeber was down 1-0.

Things got better — much better — as Waeber looked every bit the part of the cagey veteran holding down the fort for his young teammates in a 4-2 win over the Nashville entry at the Southeast Rookie Showcase on Saturday night.

Waeber, who just recently turned 27, made 38 saves in another tuneup for his first NHL training camp which opens in Sunrise on Thursday morning.

“It was good to get in the mix,’’ he said. “We had a long week, good practices before this game and I am happy it is over and we got the win. With the bad start I had, made a couple of mistakes in the beginning, it was good to stay focused and try and help as much as I could to keep the score even and the guys in front really helped.”

This is obviously a huge week for Waeber as he embarks on his first camp with the Panthers.

Led by Roberto Luongo, Florida’s goalie department targeted Waeber following a strong season in the Swiss league with the ZSC Lions. Waeber played 19 games, recorded two shutouts and had a .914 save percentage with a 2.50 goals-against average.

Since signing with the Panthers, Waeber has tried to get accustomed not only to a new country — he has lived his entire life in his native Switzerland — but to the North American style of hockey.

He attended Florida’s development camp in July and has been in South Florida the past few weeks working with his new teammates in their informal workouts in Coral Springs.

It has been an adjustment, for sure.

“I know what I have to do and there are always adjustments I can make,” he said. “I know how to play hockey; I just have to play at that level. This is the main focus.”

Florida feels confident in what is a deep goalie room right now what with three NHL goalies signed in Sergei Bobrovsky, Spencer Knight and Anthony Stolarz not to mention top prospect Mack Guzda starting his second professional season.

For now, Waeber is just trying to get his game in shape and see what happens.

“Competition is always good,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a good few weeks for the camp and I have to be ready to compete.”

2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase

At Hertz Arena, Estero

Friday: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 2; Carolina Hurricanes 4, Florida Panthers 1

Saturday: Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Carolina Hurricanes 3 (TB SO); Florida Panthers 4, Nashville Predators 2

Today: Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 10 a.m.; Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers, 1 p.m.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK