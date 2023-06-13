Connect with us

2023 Stanley Cup Final

Matthew Tkachuk OUT for Florida Panthers in Game 5 of Cup Final

Published

7 hours ago

on

Tkachuk
Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will not play in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Florida Panthers are going to be missing a big piece of their lineup Tuesday night as Matthew Tkachuk will not play in Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tkachuk, who was injured during Game 3 against the Golden Knights, has not skated since Game 4 and was not on the ice for warmups on Tuesday.

The Panthers are expected to have Grigori Denisenko — who was the team’s first-round pick in 2018 — make his postseason debut.

Denisenko has spent much of his career with the Panthers playing for their minor league team in Charlotte.

Tkachuk came into this series as a serious candidate for the Conn Smythe Trophy which goes to the postseason MVP.

He currently is tied for the lead in playoff points with 24 along with Roope Hintz or Dallas and Vegas’ Jonathan Marchessault.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

THE 2023 STANLEY CUP FINAL
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 
GAME 5 (Vegas leads 3-1)

Ken Rosenberg

This sucks. We’ve missed Eetu immensely, but losing Chucky too is pretty devastating.

Duke del Valle

Time for a new hero to shake things up and find a way a to win. Go Cats.

