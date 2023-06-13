Matthew Tkachuk OUT for Florida Panthers in Game 5 of Cup Final

The Florida Panthers are going to be missing a big piece of their lineup Tuesday night as Matthew Tkachuk will not play in Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tkachuk, who was injured during Game 3 against the Golden Knights, has not skated since Game 4 and was not on the ice for warmups on Tuesday.

The Panthers are expected to have Grigori Denisenko — who was the team’s first-round pick in 2018 — make his postseason debut.

Denisenko has spent much of his career with the Panthers playing for their minor league team in Charlotte.

Tkachuk came into this series as a serious candidate for the Conn Smythe Trophy which goes to the postseason MVP.

He currently is tied for the lead in playoff points with 24 along with Roope Hintz or Dallas and Vegas’ Jonathan Marchessault.

