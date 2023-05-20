Miami Heat Win in Boston (Again); Charles Barkley Visiting Panthers?

The Miami Heat continued South Florida’s winning ways in Boston on Friday night as it rallied from a 12-point deficit in the fourth to beat the Celtics 111-105 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Heat now holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series with the next two games in Miami.

With the Panthers winning the final three games of their opening-round series in Boston and the Heat winning the first two of this one, well, simple math tells you South Florida has a five-game winning streak in Boston.

Not too shabby.

After the game, Charles Barkley said he plans on visiting Sunrise on Monday night.

TNT is covering both series so Barkley & Co. are headed to Miami for Game 3 on Sunday night.

The Panthers play host to the Hurricanes in their Game 3 on Monday night.

“I’m thinking about, Monday night in Miami, going to the Florida Panthers game,’’ Barkley said.

When Ernie Johnson told Barkley he should head up to Sunrise, Shaquille O’Neal asked if Barkley needed help getting tickets.

“I know people,’’ Barkley said. “I know Matthew Tkachuk.’’

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Brandon Montour was flying in the fourth overtime period on Friday morning despite skating close to 9 miles during that marathon of a game.

Montour said he felt pretty good — and the Panthers have been impressed by him all season long.

— The Panthers and Hurricanes both took Friday off after their game ended at 1:54 a.m. on Friday. Both teams could use the rest with Game 2 firing up tonight at 8.

— The Panthers needed a hero in the fourth overtime on Friday and Matthew Tkachuk answered the call. No one wanted to sit through another intermission and play a fifth overtime after all. Tkachuk’s goal came with 12.7 seconds left before that fifth OT would have been needed.

— Know who stayed up to watch all of Game 1? Udonis Haslem. According to the Miami Herald, he thought Ryan Lomberg got cheated out of an overtime winner.

— Florida found a way to beat the Hurricanes as they ran their playoff road record to 7-1 with 7 consecutive victories. Florida is now 5-0 in overtime this postseason with 4 of those wins coming away from Sunrise.

— Sergei Bobrovsky is a big reason for these wins. He had himself another huge game, stopping 63 shots to put himself in the NHL record book.

— Members of the 1996 Florida Panthers know their spot in franchise history is secure so they have been waiting for another team to make a deep run in the playoffs.

— So, why do teams from South Florida share their names with teams from North Carolina? If Charlotte ever gets a baseball team, they’ll probably be called the Dolphins.

NHL NEWS/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Vegas Golden Knights took a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference finals as Brett Howden scored 95 seconds into overtime.

Vegas held a 3-2 lead in the third before Jamie Benn scored with 1:59 remaining.

Anyone hoping for another long night in the conference finals had to be disappointed to see this one end so quickly.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

PANTHERS (WC2) AT CAROLINA HURRICANES (MET1)