Midseason Report Cards for the Florida Panthers

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
With the Florida Panthers going into the second half of their season tonight in Denver, it’s time for their midseason report cards — including those for Matthew Tkachuk, Brandon Montour, Aaron Ekblad, Sasha Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe. — Photos by Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

Less than a year after completing a historic Presidents’ Trophy-winning season, the Florida Panthers find themselves below .500 at the midway point of the season.

With a loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday, the Panthers now have more regulation losses (19) in 41 games than they did in 82 games last year (18) and are moving toward missing the postseason for the first time since 2019.

When FHN ran midseason report cards last year, 12 players received an A or above.

That obviously is not be the case this year.

Some players may get a bit of a pass due to a slew of injuries and illnesses that have taken over the locker room, but I typically grade down when doing these report cards.

And in a season where a once-dominant Florida team finds itself six points out of a wildcard spot, it is deservedly so.

Anyway, without further delay, here are the grades:

