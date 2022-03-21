NHL Trade Deadline: Florida Panthers stand pat on final day

The Florida Panthers did a lot of work before the NHL Trade Deadline came Monday at 3 p.m. — and apparently felt they were good to go.

The Panthers did not make any more moves before the deadline Monday — save for a cap-retention deal with Carolina and Columbus.

Carolina got Max Domi from Columbus with the Blue Jackets retaining half of his salary; Florida will retain a quarter of Domi’s salary hit and get a sixth-round pick from Columbus and KHL forward Egor Korshkov from Carolina for doing so.

Florida’s final roster-player move was Sunday’s trade with Buffalo which brought defenseman Robert Hagg to Sunrise.

General manager Bill Zito already pulled off two of the biggest moves before the deadline — acquiring Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux and Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot.

Florida ended up giving up two first-round picks in the those deals as well as Owen Tippett and other draft picks.

Frank Vatrano was also traded to the New York Rangers in able to create some cap space before the Chiarot deal.

The Panthers were thought to be in the market to do something with their extra cap space made available after Aaron Ekblad was placed on LTIR.

Monday, about 90 minutes before the deadline, Giroux met the South Florida media for the first time.

He is expected to join the team for practice on Tuesday — with Chiarot joining the team Wednesday night in Montreal.

As for the Carolina/Columbus deal, the Panthers helped Carolina get enough cap space to acquire Domi — but could come out as winners in this trade as well.

Korshkov, 25, was selected 31st overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft and scored a goal in his one NHL game with the Leafs during the 2019-20 season.

In 44 career AHL games, he has 16 goals and 25 points.

Korshkov spent the past two seasons in the KHL with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, scoring 56 points in 103 games.

He finished the KHL regular season with 22 points in 44 games and scored a goal in four playoff games before Lokomotiv was swept by CSKA Moscow.

The 6-4 forward fits the bill of a lot of sneaky acquisitions Bill Zito has made over his tenure, big with a lot of professional hockey experience.

