NHL Honors Sergei Bobrovsky After Big Week with Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — Sergei Bobrovsky had a week to remember for the Florida Panthers.

On Monday, the NHL recognized him for it.

Bobrovsky was named one of the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week after stopping 54 of 56 shots in a pair of Florida victories.

On Thursday, Bobrovsky made 21 saves in a 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Saturday night, he stopped all 35 shots in a 4-0 shutout of the Avalanche.

It was Bobrovsky’s third shutout this season and the 41st of his career.

“It gives us so much confidence knowing he is back there when he is feeling it,’’ Sam Bennett said on Monday afternoon following practice at the IcePlex.

“It just gives us that extra boost and we are able to rally around his play. He has done that a bunch for us so it is really important.’’

Calgary, and former Florida, goaltender Jacob Markstrom was named First Star of the Week; Montreal center Nick Suzuki was Third.

Bobrovsky, who was selected to his third NHL All-Star Game this season, is the only active goalie to win the Vezina Trophy twice.

He is 25-10-2 (2.43 GAA, .913 SV%) this season and is third in the NHL in wins, tied for fourth in shutouts and sixth in GAA.

Bobrovsky is the third player from the Panthers to earn weekly honors from the NHL this season joining Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk.

