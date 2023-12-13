FHN+
Oliver Ekman-Larsson Gets Special Visit by Friends, Fans from Sweden
SUNRISE — As the Florida Panthers were making Thanksgiving plans, Oliver Ekman-Larsson got the opportunity to take a step back and realize how much he meant to his home country of Sweden.
Over the course of his 14-year NHL career, the 32-year-old has become one of the most famous Swedish players.
“It’s something I take a lot of pride in,” Ekman-Larsson said.
Ekman-Larsson was reminded of his impact pretty quickly when a large group of fans — as well as some old friends — came to Sunrise to cheer him on during the team’s three-game homestand last month.
Many of them came from Ekman-Larsson’s hometown of Tingsryd, a small village of just over 3,000 people.
Two of them coached Ekman-Larsson when he was just a kid.
Get FHN in your inbox!
FHN on Facebook
FHN+4 hours ago
Oliver Ekman-Larsson Gets Special Visit by Friends, Fans from Sweden
Florida Panthers5 hours ago
Ugly Night for the Florida Panthers in Seattle
Florida Panthers11 hours ago
Scoreless in Seattle: Kraken 4, Florida Panthers 0
Florida Panthers GameDay20 hours ago
Panthers @ Kraken: Lines, Goalies, Odds, How 2 Watch
Florida Panthers5 days ago
Yinz Good? Florida Panthers 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
Florida Panthers6 days ago
Evan Rodrigues, Florida Panthers Top Line Gets Rolling in Win
Florida Panthers5 days ago
Sasha Barkov Highlights Big Night for Finnish Hockey in Florida
Florida Panthers4 days ago
Patric Hornqvist: Builder of Florida Panthers Culture
2023 Stanley Cup Final6 months ago
WATCH: Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Pregame, Game 3
Florida Panthers GameDay11 months ago
WATCH: Postgame Reaction from the Florida Panthers In Buffalo
Florida Panthers1 year ago
WATCH: Huberdeau, Weegar Return to face Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers GameDay1 year ago