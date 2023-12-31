Florida Panthers
On to 2024: Florida Panthers 4, Montreal Canadiens 1
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers kept exerted their control over the Montreal Canadiens again on Saturday.
With Eetu Luostarinen scoring a pair of goals on the power play, Florida won its fourth consecutive game with a 3-1 win over the visiting Canadiens.
Florida has now won 10 of the past 11 against Montreal including both meetings thus far this season.
Both teams scored goals in the second with Luostarinen giving Florida a 1-0 lead at 4:05 of the second.
Tied at 1, the Panthers scored three in the third — with Luostarinen’s second being the game-winner.
GOALS OF THE GAME
- Panthers 1, Canadiens 0 (4:05, 2nd PP): Eetu Luostarinen gets his first of the night as he deflects a shot from Evan Rodrigues past Jake Allen.
- Canadiens 1, Panthers 1 (7:01, 2nd PP): Cole Caufield takes a pass from Nick Suzuki and beats Anthony Stolarz top shelf.
- Panthers 2, Canadiens 1 (7:34, 3rd PP): Luostarinen gets his first 2-goal NHL game as he pulls in a pass from Aaron Ekblad and backhands the game-winner.
- Panthers 3, Canadiens 1 (15:26, 3rd): Sam Bennett deflects a shot from Oliver Ekman-Larsson to give Florida some needed breathing room.
- Panthers 4, Canadiens 1 (17:13, 3rd EN): Carter Verhaeghe puts this one on ice.
FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME
1. Eetu Luostarinen, Florida
2. Carter Verhagehe, Florida
3. Sam Bennett, Florida
ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ ARIZONA COYOTES
- When: Tuesday, 9 p.m.
- Where: Mullett Arena at Arizona State University, Tempe
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Season Series — At Arizona: Tuesday. At Florida: Jan. 24.
- Last Season: Tied 1-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Arizona leads 20-17-2, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday night at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.
