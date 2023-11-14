Panthers @ Sharks on ESPN+: Lines, Goalies, Betting Odds

The Florida Panthers kick off their annual California road trip tonight as they visit the San Jose Sharks.

The game is scheduled for a 10:30 p.m. start and it is only available for viewing on the ESPN+ and Hulu streaming platforms.

Bally Sports Florida resumes coverage on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Florida, which beat the Sharks 3-1 in Sunrise on Oct. 24, will go back to Anthony Stolarz tonight.

It will be Stolarz’s third start of the season — and second against his old friends from San Jose.

Stolarz is now 9-1-0 against the Sharks during his career; in his first start with the Panthers, he made 27 saves against San Jose.

Tonight also marks the return of Steven Lorentz to San Jose. He spent just one season with the Sharks before being traded to the Panthers on July 1 as part of the Anthony Duclair deal.

Speaking of Duclair, the former Florida forward is questionable for tonight.

Duclair, who is battling illness, did not take part in morning skate but could still play tonight. He has missed the past two games.

San Jose started its season 0-10-1 before winning consecutive games. The Sharks come into tonight with losses in its past two.

— Florida coach Paul Maurice said that Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad could return to the lineup during this California trip but that it would be “a scheduled thing.’’

“It it happens,” Maurice said, “it will probably be Anaheim.’’

Florida visits the Ducks on Friday night after playing in Los Angeles on Thursday.

— As for Jonah Gadjovich making his debut with the Panthers, Maurice insinuated that he remains with AHL Charlotte on a conditioning assignment.

The Checkers are on the west coast and play in San Diego this week.

Gadjovich can stay with the Checkers for another week after being assigned on Nov. 7.

— The starting goalies tonight: Stolarz vs. Mackenzie Blackwood.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ SAN JOSE SHARKS

When: Tuesday, 10:30 p.m.

Where: SAP Center; San Jose, Calif.

Streaming ONLY: ESPN+/Hulu

ESPN+/Hulu Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5 FM-2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM

WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5 FM-2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932; NHL App

SiriusXM 932; NHL App Local Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-275); Puck line (-1.5, -115); Over/Under 6.5 (-120/+100)

Money Line (-275); Puck line (-1.5, -115); Over/Under 6.5 (-120/+100) Last season: Florida won 2-0



This season — Florida Leads 1-0: @Florida 3, San Jose 1 (Oct. 24); @San Jose, Tuesday

@San Jose, Tuesday All-time regular season series: Florida leads 22-13-1, 7 ties

Florida leads 22-13-1, 7 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. (BSF)

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (9-4-1) LINES

17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell// 21 Nick Cousins

94 Ryan Lomberg // 68 Kevin Stenlund // 18 Steven Lorentz

42 Gus Forsling // 91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

28 Josh Mahura // 26 Uvis Balinksins

41 Anthony Stolarz

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Returned to Charlotte: Will Lockwood

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (LTIR-shoulder), Brandon Montour (IR-shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (UBI/Charlotte)

PROJECTED SAN JOSE SHARKS (2-12-1) LINEUP

72 William Eklund // 48 Tomas Hertl // 20 Fabian Zetterlund

62 Kevin Labanc / 64 Mikael Granlund // 75 Danil Gushchin

68 Mike Hoffman // 7 Nico Sturm // 18 Filip Zadina

54 Givani Smith // 22 Ryan Carpenter 11 Luke Kunin

38 Mario Ferraro // 33 Calen Addison

44 Marc-Edouard Vlasic // 6 Ty Emberson

71 Nikita Okhotiuk // 84 Jan Rutta

29 Mackenzie Blackwood

36 Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Nikolai Knyzhov, Jacob MacDonald

Injured: Anthony Duclair (illness), Logan Couture (LBI), Alexander Barabanov (finger), Matt Benning (LBI)