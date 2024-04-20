2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Paul Maurice: Playoffs Are ‘The Good Stuff; Christmas Morning’
FORT LAUDERDALE — When it comes to getting to the core of an issue, you can usually find no better person to ask than Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice.
On Saturday afternoon on the eve of Game 1 between his Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning, Maurice was asked about the difference between the regular season and the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.
As he does at times, Maurice went on for a bit before getting to the best stuff.
Literally.
“Sometimes the regular season can get a little dull,’’ Maurice said. “It’s a grinder. It’s not the playoffs.’’
How so?
“It’s all the good stuff. It’s like, you don’t have to eat your vegetables. It’s just the good stuff that you want,’’ he continued.
“I like vegetables, but you know what I am talking about. It’s Christmas morning. It’s the best. Motivating a team? ‘How am I going to get these guys going tonight?’ Well, that’s done. Now, I just have to make sure I keep them all flying in the same direction. … Now, you have some fun.’’
Enjoy the playoffs everyone.
And, Merry Christmas.
Maurice’s full comments from today are below:
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (WC1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1)
GAME 1
- When: Sunday, 12:30 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV/National TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida/ESPN/ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- First Round Schedule — Game 1: Sunday at Florida, 12:30 p.m. (BSF, ESPN); Game 2: Tuesday at Florida, 7:30 (BSF, ESPN2); Game 3: Thursday at Tampa Bay, 7 (BSF, TBS); Game 4:Saturday Ap. 27 at Tampa Bay, 5 (BSF, TBS, TruTV); Game 5*:Monday Ap. 29 at Florida, TBA (BSF, TBA); Game 6*: Wednesday May 1 at Tampa Bay, TBA (BSF, TBA); Game 7*:Saturday May 4 at Florida, TBA (BSF, TBA). (*) — If necessary
- 2023-24 Regular Season Series (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Tampa Bay: Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (Dec. 27); Panthers 9, Lightning 2 (Feb. 17). At Florida: Lightning 5, Panthers 3 (March 16).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 77-51-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Lightning Leads 2-0 (2021 first-round, 2022 ECS)