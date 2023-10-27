Reinhart Rides Hot Streak on New Florida Panthers Top Line

SUNRISE — Sam Reinhart is off to a blistering start to the 2023-24 season with the Florida Panthers.

Reinhart’s go-ahead goal against the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night pulled him into a tie for second in the NHL in goals with Auston Matthews — his seventh of the year.

He goes into Saturday’s game against Seattle riding a five-game goal streak.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had [a hot streak] at the start of the year,” Reinhart said on Tuesday.

The start to this season has been a far cry from his first two in Sunrise as he had just two goals in 18 games during those two Octobers.

Multiple factors helped Reinhart get going right away.

For one, the Panthers’ short offseason following a run to the Stanley Cup Final forced him to change how he prepared for the new season.

“A shorter summer was a little different for me, personally, trying to get back,” Reinhart told Florida Hockey Now.