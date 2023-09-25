Florida Panthers
Rosters for Predators @ Florida Panthers Preseason X 2
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will be back on the ice Monday afternoon when they play host to the Nashville Predators in a preseason doubleheader.
Game 1 is at 2 p.m. with the second game scheduled for 6 p.m.
The two teams released their game rosters for the two games with Florida coach Paul Maurice sticking to previous comments that he would include most of his big names.
For instance, captain Sasha Barkov will play in the opener with goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and Matthew Tkachuk on the Game 2 roster.
Tickets are available for a $15 donation which includes both games and parking.
If you cannot make the game, the Panthers will stream the game on their website.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
PRESEASON DOUBLEHEADER VS. NASHVILLE
- When: Monday, 2 and 6 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Tickets: $15 donation to charity, parking included
- TV/Radio: None
- Streaming: FloridaPanthers.com
LOOKING AHEAD FOR THE PANTHERS
- Wednesday: Preseason at Carolina, 7 p.m.
- Friday: Preseason vs. Carolina, 6 p.m.
- Next Sunday: Preseason vs. Ottawa at Sydney, Nova Scotia; 4 p.m.
- Oct. 3: Preseason vs. Tampa Bay at Orlando Arena, 7 p.m.
- Oct. 5: Preseason at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
- Oct. 7: Preseason vs. Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
- Oct. 12: Start of 2023-24 Regular Season at Minnesota Wild (BSF)
- Oct. 19: 2023-24 Home Opener vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (BSF)
