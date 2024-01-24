Sasha Barkov Expected Back for Florida Panthers Tonight

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers plan on having captain Sasha Barkov back tonight.

Barkov has missed the past three games with a lower-body injury.

On Wednesday, Barkov took part in work prior to the morning skate but then appeared to be skating as an extra.

Following the skate, Steven Lorentz was getting additional work with the injured Nick Cousins and backup goalie Anthony Stolarz — leading one to believe Barkov is back.

Coach Paul Maurice said as much in his pregame media scrum, but warned that if Barkov does not feel 100 percent coming into the game, he could still sit.

Florida plays host to the Arizona Coyotes tonight at 7 (Bally Sports Florida).

“I am exceptionally confident with this, but: With any injury, after a morning skate when a guy says he is fine, we don’t clear them until they come to the rink and get into the warmup,” Maurice said.

“Barkov is as close to 100 percent as we can tell. But it still won’t guarantee it until he gets through the warmup.’’

When not skating as an extra, Barkov was working at times with rookie Mackie Samoskevich on Wednesday.

For more Panthers news from the FHN Team —

Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel

ON DECK

ARIZONA COYOTES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS