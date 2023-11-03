Sasha Barkov Gets A Win in Record-Setting Game No. 672

Sasha Barkov may not have scored on Thursday night, but the most important thing to the Florida Panthers captain is his team got a win.

Just as they did in his very first game 10 years ago.

On Thursday, Barkov set the franchise record by playing in his 672nd game surpassing Jonathan Huberdeau.

Barkov, as usual, played an excellent all-around game, getting four shots on goal and six attempts in 21:43.

He also won 12 of his 14 face-offs as the Panthers beat the Red Wings 2-0.

In his first game on Oct. 3, 2013, Barkov got the game-tying score off four shots in Florida’s 4-2 opening night win in Dallas.

It was the first of 245 goals for Barkov — with Huberdeau getting an assist.

There will be more to come.

“I was drafted here and given opportunity to have success with this team since Day 1,” Barkov told Katie Engleson of Bally Sports following Thursday’s win.

“I am just living the dream every second of being a Florida Panther for such a long time. Every day for me is a dream come true. The past few years, we have been playing very well, getting into the playoffs and getting good runs. This is the best time of my life and I just have to enjoy it and be happy every day.”

