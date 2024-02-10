Sasha Barkov Has Not Scored in a Month. No One is Concerned

FORT LAUDERDALE — Sasha Barkov has not scored a goal in his past 18 games, a drought that has flown under the radar due to the success he and the Florida Panthers have otherwise enjoyed.

After all, the Panthers are 14-5-2 since their captain last found the back of the net on Dec. 16.

Not only is Florida winning, but linemate Sam Reinhart has scored an absurd 21 goals with 25 points during that span, shooting at close to 33 percent.

Ok, so Barkov has not scored a goal — but he has still produced at a point-per-game rate with 19 assists in those 18 goal-less games.

When it comes to not scoring, Barkov is not making any excuses.

“No, I don’t think so,” Barkov told FHN when asked if playing with Reinhart has caused a shift to a ‘pass-first’ mentality.

“Because when you play with a guy who is a goal scorer that can score a lot of goals, it means you’re also getting a lot more looks. They haven’t been going in for me.