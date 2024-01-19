Sasha Barkov OUT for Florida Panthers Against Wild

SUNRISE —Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov will miss his second-straight game with a lower-body injury on Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

Per head coach Paul Maurice, he still felt the injury tighten up after skating on his own prior to Thursday night’s practice.

“I think he’s day-to-day and we’re not putting him back in until we know it’s not coming back,” Maurice said.

“He still feels it when he is skating, and it’s not a major injury, but we’re shutting him down until he is ready.”

Barkov has been out of the Panthers lineup since leaving Monday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks with five minutes to go in regulation.

They lost that game, and Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, in overtime.

Maurice is not too concerned with his team’s performance despite three straight losses since snapping a nine-game winning streak.

“We lost one hockey game and a couple of contests after the game ended. That’s how I feel about 3-on-3 overtime and the shootout,” Maurice said.

“So there’s a lot of good. There is not a major cultural concern that something big in our game is really lacking. We’ve just got to be a little harder.”

ON DECK

MINNESOTA WILD @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+ Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM

WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app

SiriusXM 932, NHL app Local Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-200); Puck line (-1.5, +125); Over/Under 6.5 (+100/-125)

Money Line (-200); Puck line (-1.5, +125); Over/Under 6.5 (+100/-125) Last Season: Florida won 2-0

This Season (Wild lead 1-0) — At Minnesota: Wild 2, Panthers 0 (Oct. 12) . At Florida: Friday.

Friday. All -time Regular S eason Series: Minnesota leads 19-10-2, 1 tie

Minnesota leads 19-10-2, 1 tie Up Next for the Panthers: Monday at Nashville, 8 p.m.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (27-12-3) LINES

17 Evan Rodrigues // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 94 Ryan Lomberg

67 Will Lockwood// 18 Steven Lorentz // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour

7 Dmitry Kulikov // 91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Anthony Stolarz

Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion), Sasha Barkov (lower body)

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Rasmus Asplund

PROJECTED MINNESOTA WILD (18-21-5) LINES

97 Kirill Kaprizov // 23 Marco Rossi // 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson // 14 Joel Eriksson Ek // 12 Matt Boldy

17 Marcus Foligno // 38 Ryan Hartman // 20 Pat Maroon

21 Brandon Duhaime // 26 Connor Dewar // 51 Adam Raska

5 Jake Middleton // 7 Brock Faber

25 Jonas Brodin // 24 Zach Bogosian

48 Daemon Hunt // 6 Dakota Mermis

29 Marc-Andre Fleury

32 Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Gologoski, Jon Merrill

Injured: Vinni Lettieri (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body)