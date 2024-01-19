Florida Panthers
Sasha Barkov OUT for Florida Panthers Against Wild
SUNRISE —Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov will miss his second-straight game with a lower-body injury on Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets.
Per head coach Paul Maurice, he still felt the injury tighten up after skating on his own prior to Thursday night’s practice.
“I think he’s day-to-day and we’re not putting him back in until we know it’s not coming back,” Maurice said.
“He still feels it when he is skating, and it’s not a major injury, but we’re shutting him down until he is ready.”
Barkov has been out of the Panthers lineup since leaving Monday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks with five minutes to go in regulation.
They lost that game, and Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, in overtime.
Maurice is not too concerned with his team’s performance despite three straight losses since snapping a nine-game winning streak.
“We lost one hockey game and a couple of contests after the game ended. That’s how I feel about 3-on-3 overtime and the shootout,” Maurice said.
“So there’s a lot of good. There is not a major cultural concern that something big in our game is really lacking. We’ve just got to be a little harder.”
ON DECK
MINNESOTA WILD @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Local Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-200); Puck line (-1.5, +125); Over/Under 6.5 (+100/-125)
- Last Season: Florida won 2-0
- This Season (Wild lead 1-0) — At Minnesota: Wild 2, Panthers 0 (Oct. 12). At Florida: Friday.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Minnesota leads 19-10-2, 1 tie
- Up Next for the Panthers: Monday at Nashville, 8 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (27-12-3) LINES
17 Evan Rodrigues // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 94 Ryan Lomberg
67 Will Lockwood// 18 Steven Lorentz // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour
7 Dmitry Kulikov // 91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Anthony Stolarz
Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion), Sasha Barkov (lower body)
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Rasmus Asplund
PROJECTED MINNESOTA WILD (18-21-5) LINES
97 Kirill Kaprizov // 23 Marco Rossi // 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson // 14 Joel Eriksson Ek // 12 Matt Boldy
17 Marcus Foligno // 38 Ryan Hartman // 20 Pat Maroon
21 Brandon Duhaime // 26 Connor Dewar // 51 Adam Raska
5 Jake Middleton // 7 Brock Faber
25 Jonas Brodin // 24 Zach Bogosian
48 Daemon Hunt // 6 Dakota Mermis
29 Marc-Andre Fleury
32 Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Alex Gologoski, Jon Merrill
Injured: Vinni Lettieri (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body)