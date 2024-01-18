Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Barkov’s Status for Florida Panthers Game vs. Wild in Question

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) shoots the puck past Washington Capitals defenseman Dylan McIlrath (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov did not practice with the team on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit with a lower-body injury.

Barkov skated on his own ahead of practice and is scheduled to skate again before the team makes a decision on his status for Friday’s game against the Minnesota Wild.

“He is day-to-day, so we will see how well he skated this morning, and then he will skate again tomorrow if he feels good,” coach Paul Maurice said.

“But I don’t have an update for the game tomorrow until he skates in the morning.”

The Most Trusted Source of Florida Panthers Coverage, Anywhere

Get FHN+ today!

Join The Florida Hockey Now Team!

Barkov has been missing with a lower-body injury since the final minutes of the third period in the team’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

“He’s been dealing with something that we don’t want to get worse,” Maurice said after that game. “And it didn’t. We got him early enough.”

Maurice said he expected Barkov to “be a player for us” for Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, which he ended up missing.

Prior to that Anaheim game, Maurice, Barkov and the training staff cleared Barkov to play before the injury “tightened up on him” late in the game.

NOTEBOOK

Nick Cousins re-joined the team for practice for the first time since sustaining a concussion on Jan. 2.

Maurice said it will be a while before he sheds the yellow non-contact jersey, as he is in the early stages of working his way back from the injury.

Jonah Gadjovich missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, per Maurice.

ON DECK

MINNESOTA WILD @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

  • When: Friday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
  • Last Season: Florida won 2-0
  • This Season (Wild lead 1-0) — At Minnesota: Wild 2, Panthers 0 (Oct. 12). At Florida: Friday.
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Minnesota leads 19-10-2, 1 tie
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Monday at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Discover more from Florida Hockey Now

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading