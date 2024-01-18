Reinhart Stays Red-Hot, but Florida Panthers Losing Streak at 3

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers got yet another goal from Sam Reinhart on Wednesday night.

By the time it was over, they had another loss, as well.

Reinhart set the franchise record by scoring in his ninth consecutive game, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Pavel Bure who scored in eight straight during in 23 years ago.

The Panthers ended up losing to the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime.

“Any time you are in the conversation with Pavel Bure,’’ Reinhart said, “that’s pretty cool.’’

His shorthanded goal in the second period gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead on former goalie Alex Lyon.

Florida eventually led 2-1 on a Gus Forsling rebound later in the second, but Detroit tied it early in the third on a goal from Robby Fabbri before winning it on a power play goal from Dylan Larkin in overtime.

The Panthers have lost three straight since seeing their season-high, nine-game winning streak end last week against New Jersey.

They have picked up two points along the way.

“I think tonight was a pretty tight game for the most part,’’ Reinhart said. “Two teams playing solid defensively … sometimes it doesn’t go our way, but it’s a third period [lead], we’ve got to hold on and get those two points.”

Lyon, who was honored with a first-period video montage after helping lead the Panthers into the playoffs last season, ended his night with 32 saves.

He has now won six of his past eight games and has taken over as Detroit’s new starter after starting the season as its No. 3.

“Obviously it always feels good to beat the team you played for last year but I respect those guys and they have a fantastic team over there,” Lyon said. “Super happy for the boys. Proud of the way we battled back.”

As for the video tribute: “It’s awesome. Very classy move and I loved my time here. I appreciated that a lot. Great fans and a great building.”

Detroit is on a seven-game point streak with a three-game winning streak. It moved into third place in the Atlantic Division with the win and is now seven points back of the Panthers.

Florida had not lost to Detroit since 2021.

“It has been a tough building for us in the past few years,” Larkin said.

The Panthers are now 1-1-2 on this four-game homestand which wraps Friday against Minnesota.

Following that game, Florida visits Nashville before returning home to play Arizona.

The Panthers have five games remaining before the All-Star break with two of those on home ice.

Although coach Paul Maurice was not in a very talkative mood following a pair of late calls which went against the Panthers, he said his team is trending in the right direction.

“We’re not far off our game,” Maurice said. “I really believe that and, if I am full of it, my analytics tell me that I’m right. We’re generating enough to win hockey games and we’re not giving up a whole heck of a lot.

“We can be better and you have to be at this time of year because all these teams are scratching and clawing.”

REINHART NOTES

There is a lot to keep track of when it comes to Reinhart right now.

So, here we go:

Reinhart joined Radek Dvorak (2009) as the only two players to score shorthanded goals in consecutive games in franchise history. It was his fourth shorty of the season.

(2009) as the only two players to score shorthanded goals in consecutive games in franchise history. It was his fourth shorty of the season. He now has a special-teams goal in eight straight games which extended his NHL record. The previous high was six consecutive games.

With 20 special teams goals this season (16 on the power play), Reinhart joined Bure (24 in 2000-01) as only the second to hit the 20-goal mark in franchise history.

Reinhart has 33 goals in 44 games — which ties his career high from 2021-22.

ON DECK

MINNESOTA WILD @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+ Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM

WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app

SiriusXM 932, NHL app Last Season: Florida won 2-0

This Season (Wild lead 1-0) — At Minnesota: Wild 2, Panthers 0 (Oct. 12) . At Florida: Friday.

Friday. All -time Regular S eason Series: Minnesota leads 19-10-2, 1 tie

Minnesota leads 19-10-2, 1 tie Up Next for the Panthers: Monday at Nashville, 8 p.m.

