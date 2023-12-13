Scoreless in Seattle: Kraken 4, Florida Panthers 0

The Florida Panthers may have been the better team for two periods on Tuesday in Seattle but that did not mean much to a very desperate Kraken team.

Then came the third.

Seattle scored three in the third to snap an eight-game losing streak by beating the Panthers 4-0.

Florida saw its three-game winning streak end.

Joey Daccord not only got the win for Seattle with 24 saves — but got his first shutout in his 28th NHL start.

The Kraken came into the night 0-6-2 in its previous eight games and had been outscored 27-13.

Florida outshot Seattle 9-3 in the first period but Kailer Yamamoto scored on the Kraken’s fourth shot at 3:06 of the second.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare gave the Kraken a 2-0 lead with 14:01 remaining with Alex Wennberg getting the back-breaker midway through the third.

Eeli Tolvanen got the empty-net goal with 3:51 left as the Kraken got its first win since Nov. 22 against San Jose.

The Panthers had one chance after another — but went 0-for-3 on the power play as coach Paul Maurice threw his forward lines into a mixer from the midway point of the second and into the third.

It did not make much of a difference.

The Panthers have three games left on this five-game road trip which started with a 5-2 win Sunday in Columbus.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Kraken 1, Panthers 0 (3:06, 2nd): Kailer Yamamoto broke free off a feed from Will Borgen and he goes high against Sergei Bobrovsky . The goal came off Seattle’s fourth shot of the night.

broke free off a feed from and he goes high against . The goal came off Seattle’s fourth shot of the night. Kraken 2, Panthers 0 (5:59, 3rd): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was alone in the slot and scored on a backdoor feed from Ryker Evans .

was alone in the slot and scored on a backdoor feed from . Kraken 3, Panthers 0 (9:13, 3rd): Seattle came into the Florida zone with numbers and former Florida forward Alex Wennberg gets the dagger.

Seattle came into the Florida zone with numbers and former Florida forward gets the dagger. Kraken 4, Panthers 0 (16:09, 3rd EN): Eeli Tolvanen.

GR’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Joey Daccord (24 saves, 1st NHL SO), Seattle

2. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (Goal, Assist), Seattle

3. Kailer Yamamoto (Goal, Assist), Seattle

ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ VANCOUVER CANUCKS