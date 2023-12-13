Florida Panthers
Scoreless in Seattle: Kraken 4, Florida Panthers 0
The Florida Panthers may have been the better team for two periods on Tuesday in Seattle but that did not mean much to a very desperate Kraken team.
Then came the third.
Seattle scored three in the third to snap an eight-game losing streak by beating the Panthers 4-0.
Florida saw its three-game winning streak end.
Joey Daccord not only got the win for Seattle with 24 saves — but got his first shutout in his 28th NHL start.
The Kraken came into the night 0-6-2 in its previous eight games and had been outscored 27-13.
Florida outshot Seattle 9-3 in the first period but Kailer Yamamoto scored on the Kraken’s fourth shot at 3:06 of the second.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare gave the Kraken a 2-0 lead with 14:01 remaining with Alex Wennberg getting the back-breaker midway through the third.
Eeli Tolvanen got the empty-net goal with 3:51 left as the Kraken got its first win since Nov. 22 against San Jose.
The Panthers had one chance after another — but went 0-for-3 on the power play as coach Paul Maurice threw his forward lines into a mixer from the midway point of the second and into the third.
It did not make much of a difference.
The Panthers have three games left on this five-game road trip which started with a 5-2 win Sunday in Columbus.
GOALS OF THE GAME
- Kraken 1, Panthers 0 (3:06, 2nd): Kailer Yamamoto broke free off a feed from Will Borgen and he goes high against Sergei Bobrovsky. The goal came off Seattle’s fourth shot of the night.
- Kraken 2, Panthers 0 (5:59, 3rd): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was alone in the slot and scored on a backdoor feed from Ryker Evans.
- Kraken 3, Panthers 0 (9:13, 3rd): Seattle came into the Florida zone with numbers and former Florida forward Alex Wennberg gets the dagger.
- Kraken 4, Panthers 0 (16:09, 3rd EN): Eeli Tolvanen.
GR’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME
1. Joey Daccord (24 saves, 1st NHL SO), Seattle
2. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (Goal, Assist), Seattle
3. Kailer Yamamoto (Goal, Assist), Seattle
ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ VANCOUVER CANUCKS
- When: Thursday, 10 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
- Radio: WAXY 790-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Last Season: Florida won 2-0
- This Season (Vancouver Leads 1-0) — At Florida: Canucks 5, Panthers 3 (Oct. 21). At Vancouver: Thursday.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Vancouver leads 19-13-4, 6 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at Edmonton, 10 p.m.