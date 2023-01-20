Bobrovsky, Eric Staal Leave Florida Panthers Game Early in Montreal

The Florida Panthers started Thursday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens with Sergei Bobrovsky in net but he was not there long.

Just over two minutes into the game, Bobrovsky came out of the net under his own power and was replaced by backup Alex Lyon.

There was no further information given but Bobrovsky appeared to pull something when moving right-to-left in the cage to make an early save.

He did not return as Lyon made 23 saves in the 6-2 win.

Coach Paul Maurice did not have a postgame update on Bobrovsky or Eric Staal — who left later in the first — saying they would be looked at on Friday.

Lyon, 30, was signed by the Panthers in the summer after he spent last season with the Carolina Hurricanes and helped the Chicago Wolves win the AHL Calder Cup.

This is the second time he has been called up from AHL Charlotte but Thursday night marked his first time on the ice with the Panthers.

Lyon is with Florida due to an undisclosed injury to Spencer Knight.

He came in with the Canadiens on the power play due to a high-stick call on Eetu Luostarinen — and made a spectacular save right off the bat.

The Panthers also lost Staal near the end of the first after he was leveled on what should have been an interference call by former Florida defenseman Mike Matheson.

Staal hit the ice, headed to the bench and then left for the Florida dressing room.

The Panthers officially ruled him out for the game during the first intermission.

Staal may have been in concussion protocol.

This was the play where Sergei Bobrovsky appeared to get injured. Looks like he hyper-extended his right leg there as he jammed it towards the post. Looked very uncomfortable after that. pic.twitter.com/dF4fqGCd4T — Colby Guy (@ColbyDGuy) January 20, 2023

