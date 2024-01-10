Sergei Bobrovsky Needs Votes for Third NHL All-Star Selection

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is close to making an NHL All-Star team for the third time in his career — but he needs a late push in voting to make it.

The NHL will close voting at midnight on Thursday.

Fans can vote on a variety of platforms — including Twitter.

On Tuesday, the NHL announced how voting is going thus far with Bobrovsky among the top four when it comes to goalies.

Fans will select eight skaters and four goalies to join the 44-man team; 32 players — one from each team — have already been announced.

Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko leads all goalies in votes received with close to 800,000; Bobrovsky is second with 440,000 followed by Boston’s Jeremy Swayman (381K), Colorado’s Alexandar Georgiev (350K), and Boston’s Linus Ullmark (350K).

No other Florida player — Matthew Tkachuk, Sasha Barkov or Gus Forsling — is among the finalists right now.

Sam Reinhart was selected to his first NHL All-Star Game last week.

So, how do fans vote for their favorite player?

Per the NHL:

How to Vote Online: Visit NHL.com/vote. Fans will be permitted to select as few as one Player and a maximum of 12 players per online ballot. Each fan can cast a maximum of 10 ballots per 24-hour period.

How to Vote via NHL App: The NHL App offers fans a mobile interactive ballot that is available on most devices.

How to Vote on Twitter: Each fan post on Twitter must include the complete hashtag #NHLAllStarVote and a player’s full name, or player’s name as a hashtag, or tag a player’s Twitter handle. Each fan must have an active and public Twitter account. Types of eligible Twitter posts: standalone posts, reposts, reply posts or quote posts.

The players who make it through will be announced on Saturday — the first six during the first intermission on the 1 p.m. game between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals.

The remaining six will be announced on the pregame show before the Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs kick off at 7 p.m.

This year’s All-Star Weekend will be held in Toronto from Feb. 1-3.

For full event information, visit NHL.com/AllStar.

