Star Search: Sam Reinhart Honored By NHL

It was a big week for the Florida Panthers and Sam Reinhart.

Monday, the NHL honored Reinhart by naming him the First Star of the Week.

Reinhart ended up scoring three goals with 10 points as the Panthers went 4-0 last week with wins over Columbus, Washington, Carolina and Chicago.

Florida has moved up to second place in the Atlantic Division.

Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets was named the Second Star with five goals and eight points; Toronto’s William Nylander was named Third Star after scoring four goals with seven points as he extended his franchise-record season-opening point streak to 15 games.

As for Reinhart, he led the NHL in scoring last week as he posted multiple points in each of the four wins.

His OT goal to beat the Capitals came just 15 seconds in — surpassing Aaron Ekblad (16 seconds on Feb. 16, 2022 vs. Carolina) for the fastest OT goal in franchise history.

Sunday he factored in all four goals in the 4-3 win over the Blackhawks as he scored twice and had the primary assist on the other two goals.

