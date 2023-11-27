Tkachuk Family Values: Matthew, Panthers Visit Brady & the Sens

SUNRISE — With only three goals in his first 20 games this season, Matthew Tkachuk says no wants him to get things rolling more than he does.

Tkachuk was a finalist for the Hart Trophy which goes to the league MVP last season but has struggled — a bit out — coming out of the gate in this one.

On Monday night, Tkachuk and the Panthers will be in Ottawa playing against younger brother Brady with a bunch of family in the building.

Sounds like as good a time as any to get back on track.

“I have never had a start like this to my career where offensively, things just aren’t clicking right now,” Tkachuk told Florida Hockey Now on Sunday morning.

“It has to turn for me at some point. Hopefully, playing against my brother and playing in front of family gets me going.’’

The Tkachuk clan gathered in Ottawa with the family all planning to get together on Sunday night.

“I always look forward to that,’’ Matthew said.

