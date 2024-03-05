Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Watch This: Sasha Barkov Makes Spectacular Play for Panthers

panthers barkov
Panthers captain Sasha Barkov, shown celebrating his third-period goal in Game 6 against Washington in 2022, made a spectacular play against the Rangers on Monday night. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov has made some pretty spectacular plays, but his assist on Monday night against the New York Rangers will go down as one of his craziest.

With the Panthers on the power play, Carter Verhaeghe brought the puck up to the blue line and made a pass to Barkov as he was coming into the zone.

The puck bounced off the ice, but Barkov was able to retrieve it.

Then, like something out of a Tiger Woods commercial, bounced the puck on the blade of his stick while continuing to move toward the net.

Barkov bounced the puck twice — then sent a pass across the ice to a streaking Sam Reinhart who scored to tie the game at 1.

Reinhart could not believe what he just saw — although, this being a family website, we will not repeat what was pretty easily read off his lips.

“Everything happened so quick,’’ Barkov told Katie Engleson at intermission. “I was just trying to make the best play possible at the time. Thankfully, Reino was there — as always — to finish it off. It wasn’t planned, but it happened.’’

ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ NEW JERSEY DEVILS

  • When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: Prudential Center, Newark
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM 2;WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
  • Local Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-190); Puck line (-1.5, +120); Over/Under 6.5 (+100/-125)
  • Season Series (Tied 1-1) — At New Jersey: Panthers 4, Devils 3 (October 16)Tuesday. At Florida: Devils 4, Panthers 1 (Jan. 13).
  • Last Season: Florida won 2-1
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Devils lead 58-36-7, 7 ties
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
