Will Matthew Tkachuk Play Tonight? Paul Maurice Not Saying

The biggest topic when it comes to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight in Las Vegas is whether Matthew Tkachuk will play.

Coach Paul Maurice says he knows the answer to the question everyone is asking.

He is just not saying.

“I do know, I’m not sharing it with you,’’ Maurice said after being asked for the fourth or fifth time following morning skate at T-Mobile Arena.

“Gametime decision is a wonderful out for all of you. That is when I will share the decision.”

Tkachuk is playing through what is thought to be some sort of shoulder injury following a big hit during Game 3.

After being pulled off the ice by the NHL’s concussion spotter, Tkachuk came back in and ended up scoring the game-tying goal in Florida’s lone win — to date — in this series.

Tkachuk was obviously hampered by the injury in Game 4 as his playing time was limited in the third period to mostly in the final minutes when Florida was trying to tie the score.

The Panthers ended up losing 3-2 in Game 4 and now trail this best-of-7 series 3-1.

The Golden Knights can claim the Stanley Cup tonight with a win.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

THE 2023 STANLEY CUP FINAL

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS