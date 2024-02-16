Wingin’ It: Florida Panthers 4, Buffalo Sabres 0

The Florida Panthers keep on winning as they strolled into Buffalo and took out the Sabres 4-0 on Thursday night thanks in great part to a 45-save shutout from Anthony Stolarz.

With the win, Florida:

Extended its winning streak to four;

Extended its franchise-record 10-game road winning streak;

Won for the 17th time in its past 21 games;

Florida’s 19 road wins eclipse Vancouver for most in the NHL;

Took over first place in both the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference as it holds the tie-breaker over the Boston Bruins. Florida and Boston both have 74 points.

The Panthers, who have won eight of nine against the Sabres including the past five in Buffalo, wrap up this three-game roadtrip Saturday in Tampa.

Florida took the lead for good midway through the first period when Sasha Barkov stole the puck from Ryan Johnson, then slid a sharp pass to Carter Verhaeghe in the slot at 9:26.

Buffalo came hard at the Panthers and Stolarz in the second, outshooting Florida 17-6.

Only Stolarz stood strong and went into the third up 2-0 after Matthew Tkachuk rifled a shot from the point which Anton Lundell deflected past goalie Eric Comrie.

Stolarz was in control from the start and he ends up with the seventh shutout of his career.

It is his first since he blanked Arizona 5-0 off 22 saves on April 1, 2022, while a member of the Ducks.

Sam Reinhart had a number of great chances to get his 40th goal of the season — including a through-the-legs attempt in the first.

But none was better than when he passed up to Verhaeghe for the empty-net goal with 1:33 remaining.

Florida is one of 11 teams in history to win 10 straight road games — and are two away from tying the NHL record.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Sabres 0 (9:26, 1st): Sasha Barkov stripped the puck from Ryan Johnson in the corner, then fed a wide-open Carter Verhaeghe in the slot for his 27th of the season.

stripped the puck from in the corner, then fed a wide-open in the slot for his 27th of the season. Panthers 2, Sabres 0 (17:16, 2nd): Matthew Tkachuk jumps on the ice with a delayed penalty, fires off a shot from the point and it appears to clip Anton Lundell on the way off Eric Comrie’s glove.

jumps on the ice with a delayed penalty, fires off a shot from the point and it appears to clip on the way off glove. Panthers 3, Sabres 0 (18:27, 3rd EN): Verhaeghe gets his second of the night as Sam Reinhart passes up a chance at No. 40.

Verhaeghe gets his second of the night as passes up a chance at No. 40. Panthers 4, Sabres 0 (19:49, 3rd PP): Ryan Lomberg gets his shot with the man-advantage, sets up in front and gets the goal.

GR’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Anthony Stolarz, Florida

2. Carter Verhagehe, Florida

3. Sasha Barkov, Florida

GAME NOTES

Barkov’s assist on Florida’s opening goal gave him his sixth 40-assist season.

This is another franchise record for Barkov, who was tied with Jonathan Huberdeau.

— With Verhaeghe scoring the first goal of the game, Florida has scored the opening goal on the road 17 times this season, third in the league.

Only Vancouver (19) and Boston (19) has more.

ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING