Yet Another Florida Panthers Franchise Record for Sasha Barkov

Sam Reinhart joked that Sasha Barkov seems to get another franchise record with the Florida Panthers “every few weeks.’’

Those days are over.

As Matthew Tkachuk surmised, there just are not any more records left for Barkov to claim as his own.

“He is really the total package,” Tkachuk said. “I am not sure there are any records that he does not have. But he is still chipping away at each and every one. I am very happy for him, proud of him. Like I said, I’m not sure there are any more records out there, but if there are, he’ll be breaking them very soon.”

On Tuesday night, Barkov got the final major mark in his team’s record book as he got his 416th assist passing Jonathan Huberdeau.

Barkov already owns the team’s all-time record for points, games, goals — and just about everything else.

“I always answer the same way and it seems like it has come up a lot this season,” Barkov said following Florida’s 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. “They all feel amazing and I am honored and fortunate to be able to be a Florida Panthers for such a long time and hopefully for even longer. Those milestones feel great, but they feel even better after the career when you have the time to look back, relax and look at them.’’

Barkov, 28, is in the midst of one of his best seasons with the Panthers as he now has 11 goals and 38 points in 34 games with puts him on pace for 26 goals and 91 points which is just shy of his career highs.

That season, in which Barkov had 35 goals and 96 points in 2018-19 came in a season where his team missed the playoffs.

As long as Florida makes the postseason, Barkov is not worried about the numbers.

But the way he is playing right now, they are starting to pile up.

“He and Sam especially, their timing has been good,” coach Paul Maurice said. “They are both playing as fast as I have ever seen him. He is such a big man, when he gets going with that speed, he is hard to stop.”

ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS