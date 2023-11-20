With Sasha Barkov Out, Panthers Turn to Anton Lundell

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers were without captain Sasha Barkov for practice on Sunday morning and it was little surprise who replaced him as center of the team’s top line.

Anton Lundell, who is sometimes referred to as ‘Baby Barky,’ is getting a prime opportunity.

Barkov was hurt early in the third period of Florida’s 2-1 win in Anaheim on Friday night and will miss tonight’s game against visiting Edmonton with a left knee injury.

Coach Paul Maurice said Sunday that Barkov’s injury does not appear to be serious and categorized him as “day-to-day.’’

With Barkov out, the Panthers need someone to step up and step in — and Lundell has been here before.

“You never want anyone to be away and hopefully we get Barky back as soon as we can,” Lundell told FHN following practice on Sunday.