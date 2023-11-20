Connect with us

FHN+

With Sasha Barkov Out, Panthers Turn to Anton Lundell

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell, pictured here celebrating a goal in Buffalo on Jan. 16, will center the team’s top line tonight as captain Sasha Barkov is out with a knee injury. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers were without captain Sasha Barkov for practice on Sunday morning and it was little surprise who replaced him as center of the team’s top line.

Anton Lundell, who is sometimes referred to as ‘Baby Barky,’ is getting a prime opportunity.

Barkov was hurt early in the third period of Florida’s 2-1 win in Anaheim on Friday night and will miss tonight’s game against visiting Edmonton with a left knee injury.

Get FHN+ today!

Coach Paul Maurice said Sunday that Barkov’s injury does not appear to be serious and categorized him as “day-to-day.’’

With Barkov out, the Panthers need someone to step up and step in — and Lundell has been here before.

“You never want anyone to be away and hopefully we get Barky back as soon as we can,” Lundell told FHN following practice on Sunday.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta