Ballys Is Airing the Marlins. How Do You Watch the Florida Panthers?

For the second time in the past week, fans of the Florida Panthers are not going to be thrilled with Bally Sports.

At least ones who have Xfinity.

With the Miami Marlins, Miami Heat and Florida Panthers all playing at the same time Tuesday, Bally Sports had to make a decision: The Heat game will be on Sun, as usual; that leaves picking the Marlins or Panthers for Bally Sports Florida.

They chose the Marlins.

With Miami in New York to face the Yankees, local ratings for this Marlins series should be significantly higher than usual — and probably much higher than the Panthers game against the visiting Ottawa Senators.

If you cannot make it to Sunrise for tonight’s game, there are ways to watch both on traditional cable/satellite systems as well as streaming.

Bally Sports will offer the Panthers on alternate channels which are carried by some carriers.

The carriers and channels: DirecTV (654-2), U-Verse (692/1692), Hotwire (44/444), Blue Stream (100), Breezeline (35).

DirecTV streaming does not offer the alternate channels, neither does Xfinity.

If you have cable or satellite through other carriers, to get tonight’s Panthers game it will be available on the Bally Sports app and at BallySports.com.

Per Bally: Fans who receive Panthers telecasts on Bally Sports Florida through a local pay-TV provider can access the live stream for no additional charge by authenticating with their TV provider credentials (user ID and password).

Those outside of the South Florida viewing area can use ESPN+ for tonight’s game as usual.

The Marlins, who lost 6-0 to the Yankees in the opener of their series Monday, will have Game 2 at Yankee Stadium on Bally Sports Florida throughout the region with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

