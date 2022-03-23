FHN Today: Evgenii Dadonov trade to Anaheim still in limbo

A strange couple of weeks for the Vegas Golden Knights continued through the NHL Trade Deadline as their deal with the Anaheim Ducks involving former Panthers’ forward Evgenii Dadonov remains in limbo.

It sounds like the Knights’ deal with Anaheim got in under the trade deadline — but Dadonov’s agent contends Anaheim is on his 10-team no-trade list which they contend was given to the Ottawa Senators by the July 1, 2021 deadline.

Ottawa traded Dadonov to Vegas on July 28 — the Knights were not on his no-trade list.

But the list remains intact.

Vegas either did not get it from Ottawa, or made the trade anyway. Regardless, Dadonov apparently does not want to go to Anaheim and claims the trade should be voided.

This would be a big deal for the Knights.

Vegas, which is on the cusp of missing the playoffs, have a big salary cap problem and trading Dadonov to the Ducks was a way to relieve it.

Not only was Vegas shedding the $5 million cap hit Dadonov carries both this season and next, but the Knights were getting back one player who is injured and on LTIR (Ryan Kesler) and another (John Moore) who was going to be sent to the minors.

Vegas has two top players already on LTIR and trading Dadonov would at least allow it to activate Alec Martinez when he was ready to come back and help the team try and make the postseason.

According to Sportsnet, the NHL has offered no timeline into when this will be settled.

PANTHERLAND

Claude Giroux said he was excited to come to the Florida Panthers and no one should be happier than one Sasha Barkov.

Giroux was working with Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe on Florida’s top line Tuesday (as expected) and is also on the top power play unit. That, too, was also expected.

Also on this story are updates on Ben Chiarot, Anton Lundell and a whole lot more.

— The Carolina Hurricanes snapped a four-game slide Tuesday night and pulled into a tie with the Panthers atop the Eastern Conference. But they beat Tampa Bay in regulation — Vincent Trocheck got a big one — as Florida kept its six-point lead on the Bolts.

— Colby Guy breaks down the trades Florida made before — and near the end of — the NHL Trade Deadline. And he gives grades on each one.

— Hear from Barkov, Andrew Brunette and Robert Hagg following Tuesday’s practice on the FHN YouTube page RIGHT HERE.

— In case you missed it, it looks like Gritty is going to miss Claude. We’re sure it is mutual.

AROUND THE NHL

The Maple Leafs will be wearing a first-of-its-kind reversible jersey tonight against New Jersey. It was designed by none other than Justin Bieber.

— Marcus Johansson found himself right at home as he took the ice for the Washington Capitals on Tuesday morning after being acquired from the Kraken.

— Sportsnet lists the winners and losers of the NHL Trade Deadline. You can take a wild guess where the Panthers landed.

— Joe Haggerty writes that the Boston Bruins got what they needed at the trade deadline.

