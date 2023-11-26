FHN Today: Florida Panthers Honor GR With a Coffee Machine

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers honored FHN’s esteemed publisher by opening the ‘George Richards Coffee Bar’ on Friday evening.

Panthers general manager Bill Zito bestowed GR with the honor after nearly 20 years on the beat.

It is even equipped with George’s favorite Tim Horton’s coffee.

After taste-testing the coffee myself, I can say they did a good job with it.

But this is a well-deserved honor for Georgie.

He has covered all but one season since the lockout in 2003-04 and has been an invaluable member of the South Florida community.

And, also, he did a pretty damn good job mentoring some kid he found in an FAU press box one day…

Congrats, George.

PANTHERLAND

The Florida Panthers are getting ready to go to Canada for a four-game road trip.

— Florida coach Paul Maurice felt “lucky” to get captain Sasha Barkov back after two games following a scary knee-to-knee hit.

— The Panthers placed Mike Reilly on waivers on Friday. And the Islanders claimed him. Could that have anything to do with Patrick Kane?

— Friday was a big day in the South Florida sports calendar. FAU Basketball and the Dolphins both won. The Panthers? Not as lucky…

— The Panthers are thankful to still have Patric Hornqvist around.

AROUND THE NHL

Fresh off of beating the Panthers, the Boston Bruins lost two regulation games in a row for the first time all season.

— The Pittsburgh Penguins like what they’re seeing from their power play after a slew of changes.

— Lou Lamoriello gave full context to the New York Islanders’ injury situation. Reilly is expected to help.

— The Colorado Avalanche are happy with their new additions.

— Ty Emberson scored his first NHL goal and the San Jose Sharks picked up a rare win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ OTTAWA SENATORS