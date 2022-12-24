FHN Today: Florida Panthers Limp Into Christmas Break

So, what is colder right now: The Florida Panthers or the wind chill on Fort Lauderdale Beach?

Both are pretty comparable.

The Panthers are now on their Christmas Break, taking a few days off to enjoy time with family and friends before returning to practice on Tuesday.

The good news: Florida could have Sasha Barkov and Radko Gudas back in the lineup when they play the Canadiens on Thursday.

The bad news: The Panthers’ injury concerns continue as Aaron Ekblad left Friday night’s brutal 5-1 loss to the Islanders with what looks like a shoulder.

Paul Maurice says Ekblad will be checked out by a doctor today and is technically day-to-day.

We probably will not hear anything until next week. So, enjoy the weekend.

And bundle up.

Merry Christmas and Happy Hannukah to everyone who celebrate!

Sorry I missed sending Festivus greetings yesterday but did get to enjoy it following Friday night’s game.

Matthew Tkachuk was not very happy with his team’s performance on Friday and called them out for it.

The Panthers are now on their third official losing streak of the season with their third consecutive loss and sixth in the past eight games.

More good news: Florida has not lost four straight at any point this season.

Of course, the Canadiens want to keep the misery coming come Thursday since they get a non-protected first-round pick from the Panthers stemming from the Ben Chiarot trade at the deadline last season.

Really looking like that’s a lottery pick right now.

— More on Ekblad leaving Friday’s game. He skated off the ice pointing to his right shoulder after starting a scrum behind the net.

— Givani Smith was called up from Charlotte and made his debut with the Panthers on the Island.

— On Friday, Colby Guy responded to your many hot takes and broke them down.

Maybe he should have waited a day, eh?

It really would not have mattered.Y’all are not happy.

— Lots up on the FHN YouTube Channel including Tkachuk’s postgame as well as comments from Maurice and Sam Bennett. Pregame with Smith and Eric Staal too.

Check out all of our FHN videos RIGHT HERE or just click on the videos below and enjoy them whenever you want.

Alex Ovechkin hit some rarified air on Friday night as he passed Mr. Hockey with his 802nd goal.

Gordie Howe is now third all-time with 801.

— Guess who was not playing very good going into Friday night?

If you said the New York Islanders, you win a prize! Not really. The Isles snapped their own two-game slide with their big win over the seemingly uninterested Panthers as they came into the night with losses in five of six.

— Carter Hart got hurt in the Philadelphia Flyers loss to Carolina.

— The Dallas Stars go into the break with a nice win against the Montreal Canadiens.

