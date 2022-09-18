FHN Today: Florida Panthers Return to the Ice This Week

It may not be October yet, but the Florida Panthers will officially be back on the ice this week.

The Panthers open what is expected to be their final training camp at the IceDen in Coral Springs on Thursday morning.

The team’s much-anticipated new facility at the War Memorial site in Fort Lauderdale is expected to open sometime in 2023 and will play host to camp moving forward.

The Panthers are expected to be split into two groups starting with Thursday morning’s first workout at 10, with new coach Paul Maurice leading both groups.

Florida will likely have three or four practice days before opening the preseason with the annual doubleheader in Nashville against the Predators on Monday, Sept. 26.

The Panthers official training camp roster will be released in the coming days.

If you checked out Florida Hockey Now this past week, you know veteran goalie J-F Berube will be in camp on a PTO while Andrew Hammond will not be.

PANTHERLAND

The big buzz around the Panthers this week came from Calgary as MacKenzie Weegar told reporters that the Flames are “better than” the Panthers.

At the same golf event, Jonathan Huberdeau said it’ll be different playing in Calgary since Florida “wasn’t, obviously, a hockey market.’’

— Matthew Tkachuk threw out the first pitch at a Marlins game and said he is really excited to be here. He seems to be enjoying himself in this non-hockey market.

— Tag Bertuzzi does not remember a whole lot from his time as a toddler in South Florida as his dad Todd’s time with the Florida Panthers was brief.

But Tag Bertuzzi is hoping to make his mark with the Panthers during prospect and training camp and earn a spot with the organization.

— Our latest Countdown to Camp story focuses on what the Panthers should expect out of Sam Reinhart going into his second season with the team.

On Friday, we looked at Aaron Ekblad.

— Sergei Bobrovsky is back in South Florida gearing up for another season.

— Here’s what to look for from the Panthers as they continue their prospect showcase in Raleigh this afternoon.

— Florida won its opener of the tournament by blowing out the host Hurricanes.

— Seem like a lot of Panthers stories?

These are all from FHN — and all since Tuesday.

