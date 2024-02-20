Florida Panthers GameDay
Florida Panthers Defenseman Aaron Ekblad to Return from Injury
FORT LAUDERDALE — Aaron Ekblad will return to the Florida Panthers lineup on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators after missing Saturday’s 9-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning with an injury.
Ekblad only missed that one game after being listed as ‘day-to-day’ with a lower-body injury on Saturday morning.
Josh Mahura will be scratched to make room for his return.
Dmitry Kulikov will be good to go for the Panthers after leaving Monday’s practice early with an apparent injury.
“He’s good,” coach Paul Maurice said.
Ekblad has three goals and 14 points in 37 games and had not missed any time with injury since returning from a shoulder injury sustained in the Stanley Cup Final before Saturday.
While his offensive numbers are not where they were earlier in his career, he has been having the best season of his career on the defensive end.
“I did it because that was what the game decided I needed to do,” Ekblad told Florida Hockey Now of his shift in playstyle back in December.
“We didn’t need more offense. The team was creating a lot of offense, so getting up in the rush isn’t necessarily for me to be on offense, but it’s to set my gap coming back.
“So, a lot of times, when you see me up in the rush, I’m trying to set my gap so that I’m already skating with those guys as they come out of the zone and creating good gap speed. Forsling and I do that a lot, and our whole d-core does that a lot. It’s just a pillar of hockey that we’ve learned that needs to happen for us to be good.”
ON DECK
OTTAWA SENATORS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-250); Puck line (-1.5, -11o); Over/Under 6.5 (-140/+115)
- Last Season: Florida won 2-1
- This Season (Panthers Lead 1-0) — At Ottawa: Panthers 5, Senators 0 (Nov.27); April 4. At Florida: Tuesday; April 9
- All-time Regular Season Series: Ottawa leads 57-45-5, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Carolina, 7 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (35-15-4) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov// 13 Sam Reinhart
21 Nick Cousins // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 17 Evan Rodrigues
12 Jonah Gadjovich // 82 Kevin Stenlund //94 Ryan Lomberg
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour
91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson// 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Will Lockwood
Injured: None
PROJECTED OTTAWA SENATORS (23-27-2) LINEUP
71 Ridly Greig // 9 Josh Norris // 19 Drake Batherson
21 Mathieu Joseph // 18 Tim Stutzle // 28 Claude Giroux
7 Brady Tkachuk // 57 Shane Pinto // 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
81 Dominik Kubalik // 12 Mark Kastelic // 27 Parker Kelly
85 Jake Sanderson // 2 Artem Zub
72 Thomas Chabot // 24 Jacob Bernard-Docker
6 Jakob Chychrun // 26 Erik Brannstrom
70 Joonas Korpisalo
31 Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Travis Hamonic
Injured: None
Aaron deserves loads of credit because his defensive game is noticeable better. He has been playing a much more responsible game. And his development into a more physical guy, which started last year, has continued even more this season. He flat out will move a guy these days, where in years past he would simply attempt to control the guys stick, not now, now it’s a cross check to kidneys. He’s gotten pretty gritty, and I am here for it. I honestly dont mind the drop off in offensive because of the improvement on the defensive side of things. He’s… Read more »