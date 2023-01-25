FHN TODAY: Florida Panthers Back Home, All-Star Events Unveiled

As the Florida Panthers head home for two more games at FLA Live Arena before an extended break, the NHL announced what the All-Star Skills Competition would be comprised of.

How about star hockey players in dunk tanks on Fort Lauderdale Beach?

Ready to mix hockey and golf on a course somewhere in South Florida?

What about the ‘Tendy Tandem?’

Sounds like something I ordered at Zaxby’s last summer.

It came with extra fries and sauce, I think.

Since every event is sponsored by someone — think the ‘Geico Crash Into the Boards Challenge’ — perhaps the Panthers could have talked the NHL to get Huey Magoo’s to sponsor the ‘Tendy’ thing.

All jokes aside, the goaltender challenge does sound like fun as All-Star goalies get to shoot on other All-Star goalies.

Some pucks have to go in, right?

Right?

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Florida Panthers were involved in a wild one Tuesday night as both teams were without their assumed starting goalies — with the Pittsburgh Penguins even being without a true backup as Tristan Jarry was scratched.

We could have had either team lay claim to the EBUG. Yeah, wild.

Anyway, the Penguins got two goals in Kris Letang’s return off the IR — including in overtime — as Pittsburgh wins 7-6. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and now has 25 goals.

The Panthers are now four points out of a playoff spot.

— The good news for the Panthers: They are coming home to play two games before the All-Star break and have a ton of home games down the stretch.

And they are one of four teams battling it out for two wild card spots. Meaningful hockey is fun hockey.

— If you just look at the numbers, Alex Lyon did not play well for the Panthers the past two nights. And, at times, that is a true statement.

But he was put into tough situation and left everything he had on the ice. Respect.

— More fun at the All-Star Game.

— Plenty of postgame reaction from Pittsburgh last night on the FHN YouTube Channel including comments from Maurice, Lyon and Verhaeghe.

Click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place and if you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up like today’s pregame comments as well as postgame reaction after tonight’s game.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

On the flip side of things, it was an emotional night for Kris Letang who comes off the IR after missing 11 games and scores twice for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He also played close to 27 minutes. No easing that guy in.

— What about the Islanders jumping into the Jakob Chychrun trade conversation?

— The Detroit Red Wings got a much-needed win as they try and get back in this thing. And the San Jose Sharks had a chance to end it.

— They say there is no friction between Kevin Hayes and John Tortorella; more drama with the Philadelphia Flyers.

— The Washington Capitals were not in Vegas anymore as Ovi returned to the lineup in a loss to the Avs.

— That third-period failed comeback against the Panthers may have sparked something as the Colorado Avalanche have won six straight.

— The Vegas Golden Knights got done in by Dougie Hamilton and the Devils.

PANTHERS ON DECK

LOS ANGELES KINGS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS