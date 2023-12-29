Connect with us

Florida Panthers Continue Tough Stretch, Rangers Come to Town

9 hours ago

The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights will meet up again next week — as may Ryan Lomberg and Keegan Kolesar. Florida is in the midst of a tough stretch where four of the next six currently hold a playoff spot and the other two aren’t far off. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers may be in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season.

Less than two weeks after returning from their longest road trip of this campaign, the Panthers will head back on the road — but not before having played some of the best teams in the NHL.

Tonight, the New York Rangers, the top team in the Eastern Conference, are in town.

Florida is coming off wins against defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas and Atlantic contender Tampa Bay.

Now, the Panthers have the Rangers and Canadiens in town for their annual New Year’s doubleheader before embarking on a four-game roadtrip which will take them to the Coyotes’ cozy den in Tempe, Colorado, Vegas and St. Louis.

Of Florida’s next six games, four are against teams currently holding a playoff spot with the Blues a point out.

St. Louis, one may recall, beat the Panthers 4-1 upon their return from that 2-3-0 road trip just a few days ago.

Yeah, this is not going to be easy.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE PANTHERS

  • Tonight: vs. New York Rangers (lead Eastern Conference)
  • Saturday: vs. Montreal Canadiens (6th in Atlantic, 5 points back of No. 3 Toronto)
  • Tuesday: at Arizona (top wild card in the West)
  • Thursday: at Vegas (2nd in Pacific)
  • Jan. 6: at Colorado (leads Central)
  • Jan. 9: at St. Louis (1 point back of wild card spot)

Panthers rangers

ON DECK

NEW YORK RANGERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

  • When: Friday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
  • Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Last Season: Rangers won 3-0
  • This Season — At Florida: Friday. At MSG: March 4; March 24.
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Rangers lead 60-32-8, 6 ties
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

