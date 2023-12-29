Florida Panthers Continue Tough Stretch, Rangers Come to Town

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers may be in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season.

Less than two weeks after returning from their longest road trip of this campaign, the Panthers will head back on the road — but not before having played some of the best teams in the NHL.

Tonight, the New York Rangers, the top team in the Eastern Conference, are in town.

Florida is coming off wins against defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas and Atlantic contender Tampa Bay.

Now, the Panthers have the Rangers and Canadiens in town for their annual New Year’s doubleheader before embarking on a four-game roadtrip which will take them to the Coyotes’ cozy den in Tempe, Colorado, Vegas and St. Louis.

Of Florida’s next six games, four are against teams currently holding a playoff spot with the Blues a point out.

St. Louis, one may recall, beat the Panthers 4-1 upon their return from that 2-3-0 road trip just a few days ago.

Yeah, this is not going to be easy.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE PANTHERS

Tonight: vs. New York Rangers (lead Eastern Conference)

vs. New York Rangers (lead Eastern Conference) Saturday: vs. Montreal Canadiens (6th in Atlantic, 5 points back of No. 3 Toronto)

vs. Montreal Canadiens (6th in Atlantic, 5 points back of No. 3 Toronto) Tuesday: at Arizona (top wild card in the West)

at Arizona (top wild card in the West) Thursday: at Vegas (2nd in Pacific)

at Vegas (2nd in Pacific) Jan. 6: at Colorado (leads Central)

at Colorado (leads Central) Jan. 9: at St. Louis (1 point back of wild card spot)

ON DECK

NEW YORK RANGERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS