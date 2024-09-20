Florida Panthers Could Strike Gold with the Boqvist Brothers

FORT LAUDERDALE — Adam and Jesper Boqvist live close enough to one another now that they get to carpool to work with the Florida Panthers.

A few months ago, they did not think that would have been possible.

Yet within the span of a week in July, the two signed separate contracts with the Panthers.

The Panthers hope both play a big role on their team this coming season.

They do as well.

“This is a huge opportunity for us,” Jesper Boqvist said Thursday after his first practice with his new team. “It has been a lot of fun, for sure.’’

On July 1, the Panthers signed Jesper Boqvist, 25, to help shore up a bottom-6 which would be ravaged by free agency.

Florida lost Kevin Stenlund and Ryan Lomberg on July 1, all while deciding to move on from Nick Cousins and Steven Lorentz.

Kyle Okposo officially announced his retirement on Thursday.

A center by trade, Jesper Boqvist should help the Panthers in a number of ways — either on the wing or in the middle.

The expectation is he could play multiple positions for the Panthers as a he has the past few seasons for the Devils and Bruins.

“[The Panthers] want to skate and have the puck and that’s what I want to do with high pace,” Jesper Boqvist said. “I can be heavy on the forecheck.”

Said coach Paul Maurice: “We clearly have some faith in this young man — and he is a young man. Sometimes, it’s finding the right people, a comfort level. … Sometimes you fall to the fourth line, and you learn to grind. Those guys can be very valuable. Those guys know the defensive side of the game. We think there’s an opportunity.’’

As for Adam, coming to Florida was a bit of a surprise.

While Jesper Boqvist had some time to wrap his mind around being a free agent after Boston did not offer him a qualifying offer, Adam only had a couple of days.

On June 30, while the Panthers were celebrating their Stanley Cup championship on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Columbus bought out the final year of his contract — putting him on the market the following day.

“It was a hectic summer because I did not think I was going to be bought out,” Adam Boqvist told FHN.

A right-handed defenseman who was the eighth-overall pick by Chicago in the 2018 NHL Draft, Adam Boqvist certainly had options.

Suddenly thrust into free agency, he took his time to find the right fit.

A few conversations with his brother — and Florida GM Bill Zito — sold him on the Panthers.

“I did not know which teams needed an offensive defenseman, but teams were calling and saying ‘we need to know, now!’ And I did not know where the right fit would be,’’ Adam said.

“Eventually, I found Florida. Obviously, you want to be on a winning team and in talking to Bill, it just felt good. I just want to make the team, have a good run here.

“My type game is on the offensive side, on the power play. I have been talking to the D-coach here, and he wants to help me be better on both sides of the ice. I am very coachable. And I am happy to be here. I live in the moment, but with this team and the people around it, this is a great place to play hockey.’’

When it comes to where he fits with the Panthers is a similar story to his older brother.

Adam Boqvist, 23, will have to prove himself with the Panthers but there is a lot of upside here.

Florida, which lost Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Brandon Montour to free agency, offer an opportunity.

For Adam Boqvist, the Panthers offer a reset after a tough run in Columbus where he landed in 2021 as part of the Seth Jones trade which was the big story of that year’s draft — until rumors of a blockbuster between the Panthers and Buffalo for Sam Reinhart surfaced later that night.

Adam Boqvist could end up playing either on the second or third defensive pairing for Florida with Maurice confirming Thursday that he will get a look in training camp at running the power play.

“We have a block of guys, and certainly Adam is one of them, competing to make the team,” Maurice said. “He’s another puck-moving defenseman.”

The one thing we do know about the Boqvist brothers is that their best hockey could be in front of them.

The two are both restricted free agents following this season so, if things work out, the Panthers would be able to retain their rights moving forward.

If you are looking for good, under-the-radar signings of which the Panthers have become famous for, inking the Boqvist brothers for $775,000 a piece may fill that bill.

And, they will save on gas money by splitting rides to the rink.

“We were teammates seven years ago, but not in the NHL obviously,’’ Adam Boqvist said. “The first couple of weeks, it felt weird, driving with him like it was a summer skate or something. But now, you know, it is nice to come to a new team and have that kind of relationship with a teammate. It has helped me become more comfortable here. And I am really excited for him. I think he is going to have a great season.’’

Back at ya, bro.

“I think for both of us, seeing players like Forsling, Luostarinen, and Lundell take big steps here under this management … that’s something we want to do, and feel that we can do as well,” Jesper Boqvist said. “Hopefully we both can have big years here. I feel like I have a lot in my game that can improve, and so does Adam. That’s why we chose this team.”

