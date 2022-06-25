FHN Today: Former Florida Panthers GM Dale Tallon returns to Vancouver

For the first time since his departure from the Florida Panthers in 2020, Dale Tallon has landed a new NHL gig.

The Vancouver Canucks hired Tallon to be a senior advisor and a pro scout in a series of moves meant to bolster their front office.

Tallon served as Panthers general manager for eight seasons, from 2010 to 2016 and again from 2017 to 2020.

He took Florida to the postseason three times in that span while securing the trio of Sasha Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad.

Tallon has a long history in Vancouver as he was the team’s first-ever draft pick in 1970 when the Canucks were an expansion team.

PANTHERLAND

The Florida Panthers introduced a new head coach this week in Paul Maurice.

Maurice spent eight years in Winnipeg before resigning last December due to a loss of his passion for hockey and feeling his team needed a new voice.

After talking with Panthers general manager Bill Zito, that passion was reignited pretty quickly.

— So, is Robert Hagg coming back to the Panthers?

— The Panthers made the announcement official on Wednesday night after news broke earlier in the morning.

— GR’s story on Zito and Huberdeau being snubbed at the NHL Award dinner was the top story on FHN for about two hours Wednesday.

I didn’t get to vote this year (maybe next year) but GR did. His votes are included if you want to tear into those.

— If the Panthers were to trade Sergei Bobrovsky, is Spencer Knight ready to take over as the team’s starter?

STANLEY CUP FINAL

The Tampa Bay Lightning took the Colorado Avalanche down to the wire and took Game 5 with a late goal by Ondrej Palat forcing a Game 6 back in Tampa.

The Bolts aren’t dead yet…

— After a controversial non-call on a too-many-men instance on Colorado’s overtime-winning goal in Game 4, officiating became a topic for debate again in Game 5.

— The Avalanche keep making things hard for themselves to close it out.

— The Lightning finally struck on the power play after starting out the series 1-17. Sound familiar?

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW & MORE

Barry Trotz was a name that surfaced in the Panthers’ coaching search, but it turns out he and the Panthers did not meet.

The two-time Jack Adams-winner has opted to skip the 2022-23 season — and free beer for life — to spend time with his family.

— Former Florida coach Pete DeBoer detailed how he was ‘rattled’ by the Golden Knights firing him after an injury-riddled campaign.

— The Boston Bruins are interviewing Colorado Eagles bench boss Greg Cronin for their vacant coaching position.

— The Pittsburgh Penguins should hold off on re-signing Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang and focus on re-signing depth, Dan Kingerski writes.

— The San Jose Sharks‘ GM search is down to three candidates — and an international candidate is involved.