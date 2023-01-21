FHN TODAY: Florida Panthers Have New Goalies for Wild

The Florida Panthers hoped they put their injury problems in the past, but on Friday, the team called up goalie Mack Guzda from AHL Charlotte with Sergei Bobrovsky hurt Thursday in Montreal.

Florida also sent Spencer Knight to Charlotte to get in a game or two; with Bobrovsky out, Guzda will back up Alex Lyon tonight against the Minnesota Wild.

When the Panthers took part in their early morning skate Saturday, Bobrovsky was not on the ice although he came out at the end to get some work in.

Which is obviously good news.

Lyon had only appeared in games with Charlotte after signing with the Panthers during the summer.

He was quickly pressed into service Thursday at 2:01 of the first period when Bobrovsky came out after sustaining some sort of lower-body injury.

While Thursday’s game was the 30th NHL game of Lyon’s career, Guzda has yet to make his NHL debut.

Guzda, 24, is in his first professional season and has gone 9-4-2 with the Checkers.

Lyon said he has learned how to prepare himself to be ready whenever the challenge came — and this is a big challenge for both him and Garza.

The Panthers will have their top two AHL goalies as their tandem on Saturday night against a Minnesota team which had a three-game winning streak halted in Carolina on Thursday.

Mike Matheson got hit with a $5,000 fine for putting Eric Staal on IR with a hit that was clear interference and was missed by officials in the Panthers game against the Montreal Canadiens.

