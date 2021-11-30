Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Panthers try to bounce back v Caps

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will try and snap a two-game slide Tuesday night with the Washington Capitals back in town.

Florida has to hope Washington enjoyed Fort Lauderdale beach as much — or more — than it did the last time the team was in town.

The Panthers will again be without Sasha Barkov and Anthony Duclair. Now add Gus Forsling to the injured list.

We talk about all of it in today’s FHN Morning Skate.

Video from Matt Kiersted, Andrew Brunette and Frank Vatrano coming later today.

Don’t forget to check out our story on the wacky rivalry between the Panthers and Capitals that has occurred over the years.