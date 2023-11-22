Hockey Fights Cancer Night Means Plenty to the Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — Hockey Fights Cancer Night had extra meaning to it for many around the Florida Panthers.

Ryan Lomberg knows all too well how tough of a fight it is with cancer.

“My mom battled with breast cancer a couple of times and thankfully, she beat it both times,” he said. “I am very, very thankful for her strength.”

Having special nights like a Hockey Fights Cancer Night or Pink at the Rink — the Panthers’ annual breast cancer night they held last month — are opportunities to make people aware of ways they can get checked out if something goes wrong.

And for a lot of people, that reminder could save their life.

For Lomberg, nights like this remind him how thankful he is for the treatment that saved his mom’s life.

“I think about how if things didn’t go the way they did, how my life would change,” Lomberg said prior to Pink at the Rink night in October. “Definitely tonight, I am very thankful for her.”

Ever since joining the Panthers during the 2020-21 season, Lomberg has made a point to give back to the community and support breast cancer awareness when he can.

“I think it’s important,” Lomberg said. “We’re in the spotlight, so anytime we can raise awareness for a cause like this or other causes that help people, it’s important.”

Lomberg is not alone in this endeavor either.

Sergei Bobrovsky is donning an all-lavender mask to support the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

When he is done wearing it, he is donating it to the Florida Panthers Foundation to auction off to support charities fighting cancer.

“It’s good to support the community and support the kids here,” Bobrovsky said. “There are different circumstances in the world and it’s good to help the people fighting it.”

Jonah Gadjovich also made a big commitment to support awareness for both cancer and men’s health, shaving his usually full beard for ‘Movember.’

The Movember foundation seeks out to spread awareness about men’s mental health, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

“There are a lot of people that I know who are dealing with some health issues,” Gadjovich said.

“Cancer, mental health, whatever it is, so that’s why I grow it. That’s why I got my own Movember page, so if anybody wants to donate, you can hit that up.”

Gadjovich has been running a Movember page for four years now and has raised close to $1,000 this month.

He has raised over $3,000 since starting the page in 2019.

”Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health, and this Movember I’m joining them,” Gadjovich states as his motivation on his page.

“Together we can make a difference for men’s health – in prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. Help me stop men dying too young.”

For those who want to contribute to Gadjovich’s page, the link can be found here.

EDITOR’S NOTE

It also meant a lot to the guy who wrote this story, too.

My dad was diagnosed with skin cancer this summer and we were lucky enough to detect it early.

After his operation, the doctors told us he was cancer free the day before training camp started.

He still goes through preventative treatments to this day to make sure it doesn’t come back, and I am so proud of his bravery for going through what he does on a daily basis.

My dad played a big role in getting me into hockey and I don’t know what I would do without him.

I am so thankful we detected it early so I can continue to talk hockey with my best friend every day.

Moral of the story: If something feels off, get it checked out as soon as you can.

